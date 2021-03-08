Global Upper Extremities Trauma Devices Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis Of Key Players- Research Forecast To 2026||Braun Melsungen AG; CONMED Corporation; Medical Devices Business Services, Inc

BusinessHealthScience

Global Upper Extremities Trauma Devices Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis Of Key Players- Research Forecast To 2026

Global upper extremities trauma devices market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Improvement in healthcare infrastructure and technological advancement are the factor for the market growth.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global upper extremities trauma devices market are

  • Arthrex, Inc.;
  • Braun Melsungen AG;
  • CONMED Corporation;
  • Medical Devices Business Services, Inc.;
  • Kinamed Incorporated;
  • Stryker;
  • Colfax Corporation;
  • Zimmer Biomet;
  • Smith+Nephew;
  • Wright Medical Group N.V.;
  • Advanced Orthopaedic Solutions;
  • Integra LifeSciences Corporation;
  • Acumed LLC;
  • Bioretec Oy;
  • aap Implantate AG;
  • Medtronic;
  • Waldemar Link GmbH & Co. KG;

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2018, Globus Medical Inc. announced the launch of their new Anthem ankle fracture system and Anthem proximal humerus fracture system. The anthem fracture system includes seven plating options and is designed to reduce implant prominence soft tissue irritation and proximal hymn fracture system is designed to treat fractures in the shoulder and uses the company’s polyaxial screw technology. The main aim of the launch is to provide customer with better products by enhancing versatility and decreasing operating time

In December 2015, DSM announced that they have received clearance from FDA for their Dyneema Purity Radiopaque Cerclage Cable which is specially designed so they can be used in orthopaedic trauma treatments such as spine and bone fractures. It is claimed that Purity Radiopaque fiber is 15 times stronger than steel, with high pliability and durability that can help reduce the risk of bone damage

Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia

Europe- Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy etc.

North America- The United States, Mexico, and Canada

South America- Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.

The Middle East and Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa

Segmentation: Global Upper Extremities Trauma Devices Market

Upper Extremities Trauma Devices Market By Procedures

Joint Replacement and Fractures

Nerve diseases and Soft Tissue Injuries

Upper Extremities Trauma Devices Market By Surgical Site

Hand &Wrist

Shoulder

Arm

Elbow

Upper Extremities Trauma Devices Market By End- User

Hospital

Homecare

Diagnostic

Laboratory

Upper Extremities Trauma Devices Market By Device Type

Internal Fixators

Plates & Screws

Rods & Pins

Others

External Fixators

Uniplanar & Biplanar Fixators

Circular Fixators

Hybrid Fixators

Upper Extremities Trauma Devices Market By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

In-depth analysis of the market

  1. Strategic recommendations in key business sections in light of the market estimations.
  2. Market share and size of all the foremost industry players.
  3. The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Upper Extremities Trauma Devices Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies
  4. To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Upper Extremities Trauma Devices market
  5. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of Upper Extremities Trauma Devices across Global.

