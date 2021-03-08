Global Thrombectomy Devices Market Analysis of Industry, Predominant Players And Market Growth With Top Countries Data 2020-2027||Boston Scientific Corporation, Spectranetics Corporation, Penumbra, Inc

Thrombectomy devices market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to growing at a CAGR of 6.45% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

The report comprises of watchfully researched business data having vital market factors such as key demographic and cultural research that will assist to know where to successfully market the business.

Some of the major players operating in the global thrombectomy devices market are Stryker Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Johnson & Johnson, Terumo Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Spectranetics Corporation, Penumbra, Inc., Argon Medical Devices, Inc., Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, Straub Medical AG, BTG International Ltd, Phenox GmbH, Acandis GmbH & Co. Kg, Argon Medical Devices Inc., Penumbra, Inc., Teleflex Inc., and Terumo Corporation among others

Market Segmentation: Global Thrombectomy Devices Market

The global thrombectomy devices market is segmented based on type, end user, application and geographical segments.

Based on type, the market is segmented into aspiration thrombectomy devices, mechanical/fragmentation thrombectomy devices, rheolytic/hydrodynamic thrombectomy devices, ultrasonic thrombectomy devices.

On the basis of application, the market is classified into cardiovascular applications, neurovascular applications, and peripheral vascular applications.

On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into hospitals and surgical centers, ambulatory surgical centers, research laboratories and academic institutes, other end users.

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2016, Boston Scientific, which one of the key player of the market, participated in the 35th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco.

In May 2014, Argon Medical Devices, Inc. had launched new product under the brand name LEANERXT Rotational Thrombectomy System as a new addition to the CLEANER family of dialysis products. The product has increased power and torque for cleaning wall-adherent thrombus, and the ability to be introduced through a 6 Fr sheath, CLEANERXT combines torque with trackability. Its innovative sinusoidal wire design is radiopaque and conforms to varying lumen diameters, actively cleaning wall-adherent thrombus.

.Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

New technologies such as automated suturing device is expected to drive the market in the forecast period

Growing number of surgical procedures

Rising geriatric population

Increasing quality of suturing material

Increased investment in healthcare infrastructure in growing economies

Downward pricing pressure owing to its commodity nature

Increasing substitutes to sutures such as hemostats and surgical staplers

