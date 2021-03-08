Global Telehealth Market 2026 Industry Analysis, Forecasts, Market Applications, Growth Projections, Key Solutions, Investments, Developments, Opportunities & Challenges – Philips Healthcare, Medtronic PLC, Honeywell Life Care Solutions, Care Innovations

“

Competitive Research Report on Telehealth Market with through focus on Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Emerging Opportunities, Upcoming Challenges, Growth Projections, Business Investments, Recent Developments, Market Shares, Key Applications and Global Overview by 2026.

Market research reports are considered an integral part for many business organizations as it provides them with the much needed information to proliferate their business' reach within the market. These high-profile and concise research reports throws light on the current market facts and figures, its projections, future prospects and also help delineate competitor analysis and customer behaviour. The Telehealth market is globally recognized for its super productive and ever-efficient functioning.

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Talking about diverse markets, we all know the impact COVID-19 has had on the Telehealth market. It certainly changed the economic landscape and every business had to go through the struggle of adjusting to alternatives. As markets around them battled with the repercussions of the virus, the Telehealth market continued to dish out the needed business revenue and business opportunities. The market was able to sway through these challenges with the help of well adaptive and flexible business strategies and the vital and timely investments by their key players.

The global Telehealth market is one of the fastest-growing markets in the world. The following report contains all the statistics and facts & figures related to the global Telehealth market. Their business strategies, sales data, projections, and a host of other important data have been covered for an in-depth outlook. The report also has PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, risk analysis, and regional analysis. Philips Healthcare, Medtronic PLC, Honeywell Life Care Solutions, Care Innovations and more – all the leading companies operating in the global Telehealth market and their business strategies have been profiled in this research report.

Global Telehealth Market is valued approximately USD 321.14 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 17.3% over the forecast period 2019-2026.Telehealth involves the use of digital information and communication technologies as mobile devices, to access health-related services and solutions. . Further, two healthcare experts can share information of specific case of a patient over telephone ongoing with a robotic surgery between healthcare centers located at a different location on the globe. The Telehealth market is primarily driven owing to surging number of surgeries occurring among both the male and female population, rising number of chronic diseases, favorable government steps & initiatives towards telemedicine and rising rate of aging population. The rising number of chronic diseases fuels the rate of patient’s treatment and diagnosis that paves the way towards the development and growth of the telehealth market. For Instance: According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), in 2018, there were around 17.0 million new cancer cases and 9.5 million cancer deaths registered throughout the world. Also, the global burden of cancer is expected to grow to almost 27.5 million new cancer cases and 16.3 million cancer deaths by 2040. Thus, this results in the development of a telehealth intervention which is positively influencing the development and growth of telehealth market. However, low success rate in minimizing outpatient attendance impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global Telehealth market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the surging number of surgeries along with favorable steps taken by governments towards providing telehealth solutions. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as rising number of chronic diseases along with rising aging population would create lucrative growth prospects for the Telehealth market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Philips Healthcare

Medtronic PLC

Honeywell Life Care Solutions

Tunstall Healthcare

Care Innovations

Cerner Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc

Medvivo Group Ltd

AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc

Intouch Health

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Delivery:

Web Based

Cloud Based

On-Premise

By End-User:

Providers

Patients

Payers

Other End-Users

By Component:

Services

Software

Hardware

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 20198

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Telehealth Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

The market research report paints a clear picture of the global Telehealth market by providing you with qualitative research and quantitative research based on which you can assess the market to make entry into the market, make investments, or make reports & presentations. Get in touch with Market Research Port for the most competitively priced report on the global Telehealth market.

FAQs answered in this Market Research Report:

Which factors are responsible for the rapid growth of the Telehealth market?

Which product segment will be at the top in 2021?

In the upcoming years, which regional markets will be at the top?

Which product and application segments will have a long term growth?

What are the emerging opportunities and business challenges in the Telehealth market?

What are the upcoming and emerging trends in the global market?

What are the business strategies of the top business players in the Telehealth market?

After post COVID-19 lockdown, what will be the scenario in the Telehealth market?

Main Chapters From The Table of Content :

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

1.1.Market Snapshot

1.2.Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1.Telehealth Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2.Telehealth Market, by Delivery, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3.Telehealth Market, by End-User, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4.Telehealth Market, by Component, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3.Key Trends

1.4.Estimation Methodology

1.5.Research Assumption

Chapter 2.Global Telehealth Market Definition and Scope

2.1.Objective of the Study

2.2.Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1.Scope of the Study

2.2.2.Industry Evolution

2.3.Years Considered for the Study

2.4.Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3.Global Telehealth Market Dynamics

3.1.Telehealth Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1.Market Drivers

3.1.2.Market Challenges

3.1.3.Market Opportunities

Chapter 4.Global Telehealth Market Industry Analysis

4.1.Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1.Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2.Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3.Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4.Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5.Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6.Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2.PEST Analysis

4.2.1.Political

4.2.2.Economical

4.2.3.Social

4.2.4.Technological

4.3.Investment Adoption Model

4.4.Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5.Global Telehealth Market, by Delivery

5.1.Market Snapshot

5.2.Global Telehealth Market by Delivery, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3.Global Telehealth Market Estimates & Forecasts by Delivery 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4.Telehealth Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Web Based

5.4.2. Cloud Based

5.4.3. On-Premise

Chapter 6.Global Telehealth Market, by End-User

6.1.Market Snapshot

6.2.Global Telehealth Market by End User, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3.Global Telehealth Market Estimates & Forecasts by End User 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4.Telehealth Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Providers

6.4.2. Patients

6.4.3. Payers

6.4.4. Other End-Users

Chapter 7.Global Telehealth Market, by Component

7.1.Market Snapshot

7.2.Global Telehealth Market by Component, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3.Global Telehealth Market Estimates & Forecasts by Component 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

7.4.Telehealth Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Services

7.4.2. Software

7.4.3. Hardware

7.4.4. Others

Chapter 8.Global Telehealth Market, Regional Analysis

8.1.Telehealth Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2.North America Telehealth Market

8.2.1.U.S. Telehealth Market

8.2.1.1. Delivery breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.1.2. End-User breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.1.3. Component breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.2.Canada Telehealth Market

8.3.Europe Telehealth Market Snapshot

8.3.1.U.K. Telehealth Market

8.3.2.Germany Telehealth Market

8.3.3.Rest of Europe Telehealth Market

8.4.Asia-Pacific Telehealth Market Snapshot

8.4.1.China Telehealth Market

8.4.2.India Telehealth Market

8.4.3.Japan Telehealth Market

8.4.4.Rest of Asia Pacific Telehealth Market

8.5.Latin America Telehealth Market Snapshot

8.5.1.Brazil Telehealth Market

8.5.2.Mexico Telehealth Market

8.6.Rest of The World Telehealth Market

Chapter 9.Competitive Intelligence

9.1.Top Market Strategies

9.2.Company Profiles

9.2.1. Philips Healthcare

9.2.1.1.Key Information

9.2.1.2.Overview

9.2.1.3.Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2.1.4.Product Summary

9.2.1.5.Recent Developments

9.2.2. Medtronic PLC

9.2.3. Honeywell Life Care Solutions

9.2.4. Tunstall Healthcare

9.2.5. Care Innovations

9.2.6. Cerner Corporation

9.2.7. Cisco Systems, Inc

9.2.8. Medvivo Group Ltd

9.2.9. AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc

9.2.10.Intouch Health

Chapter 10.Research Process

10.1.Research Process

10.1.1.Data Mining

10.1.2.Analysis

10.1.3.Market Estimation

10.1.4.Validation

10.1.5.Publishing

10.2.Research Attributes

10.3.Research Assumption

