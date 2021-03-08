Global Stainless Steel Market 2020 Segmented by Application, and Geography-Trends, Growth – Forecast to 2027|Top Companies – Outokumpu, ArcelorMittal, NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION, Schmolz+Bickenbach AG, Sandmeyer Steel Company

Stainless Steel Market research report encompasses the study about the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, possible future trends, and market demand and supply scenarios. The use of established statistical tools and coherent models for analysis and forecasting of market data makes this Global Stainless Steel Industry report outshining. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein each segment is benchmarked based on its market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. This Stainless Steel Industry report gives explanation about the strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the Global Stainless Steel Market.

Market Overview

Global Stainless Steel Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 92.50 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 143.03 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.60% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increase in the investment in building and infrastructure and in the construction industry.

Market Definition: Global Stainless Steel Market

Stainless Steel is an alloy of iron with a minimum of 10.5% chromium. This helps to produce a thin layer of oxide on the surface of the steel which helps in preventing corrosion on the surface. Stainless steel contains varying amounts of Carbon, Silicon and Manganese. It enhanced the formability and corrosion resistance.

Market Drivers:

Properties of stainless steel such as tensile strength, corrosion resistance, and aesthetic appearance are expected to be a key driver for the market growth.

Increasing usage of aluminium and carbon fibres is a key driver for the market growth

The Stainless Steel Market competitive landscape provides details by competitor.

Top Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in stainless steel market are Outokumpu, ArcelorMittal, NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION, Schmolz+Bickenbach AG, Sandmeyer Steel Company, JSCMS, Acerinox S.A., Mirach Metallurgy Co., Limited, Aperam, thyssenkrupp Stainless GmbH, Sandvik AB, Viraj Profiles Limited, POSCO, Synalloy Corporation, RTI Industries, NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION.

The global stainless steel market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market.

Global Stainless Steel Market Scope and Market Size

By Products

Hot bars/wire rods

Semis long

Cold bars/wire rods

Cold-rolled flat

Semis flat

Hot coils

Hot plate and sheet

By Grade

Duplex, 400 series

300 series

200 series

Based on regions, the Stainless Steel Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Stainless Steel Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Stainless Steel Market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Stainless Steel Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Analytical Standards

Chapter 4: Presenting Stainless Steel Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Stainless Steel Market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

