Global Sports Medicine Market 2021:A Glimpse Into The potential Future opportunities||Players-Smith & Nephew, Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, Breg, Inc., Medtronic, Bird & Cronin, Arthrex, Inc., Wright Medical Group N.V

Sports medicine market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 5.9% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 8,453.18 million by 2027. Rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries and growing influx of new products and treatment modalities are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the market in the forecast period.

The major companies which are dealing in the global sports medicine market are Smith & Nephew, Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, Breg, Inc., Medtronic, Bird & Cronin, Arthrex, Inc., Wright Medical Group N.V., Arthrosurface (a subsidiary of Anika Therapeutics, Inc.), Össur Corporate, Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc., CONMED Corporation, Surgalign, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., DJO, LLC (a subsidiary of Colfax Corporation) among others. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Sports Medicine Market Scope and Market Size

Global sports medicine market is categorized into four notable segments which are based on products, application, procedure and end user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product, the sports medicine market is segmented into body reconstruction products and body support and recovery products. In 2020, body reconstruction products segment is expected to dominate the sports medicine market due to increasing cases of sports injuries as sports athletes need to take care of their body parts during sport activities and maintains it for long run.

On the basis of application, the sports medicine market is segmented into knee, hip, shoulder and elbow, foot and ankle, hand and wrist, back and spine injuries and other injuries. In 2020, knee segment is expected to dominate the sports medicine market due to increasing knee fractures and ligament tears leading to growing knee applications in global sports medicine market worldwide.

On the basis of procedure, the sports medicine market is segmented into knee arthroscopy procedures, hip arthroscopy procedures, shoulder and elbow arthroscopy procedures, foot and ankle arthroscopy procedures, hand and wrist arthroscopy procedures and others. In 2020, knee arthroscopy procedures segment is expected to dominate the sports medicine market due to increasing knee disorders which helps boost the demand of knee arthroscopic procedures to treat knee injury in sports medicine worldwide.

On the basis of end user, the sports medicine market is segmented into hospitals, orthopedic clinics, ambulatory surgical centers and others. In 2020, hospitals segment is expected to dominate the sports medicine market due to increasing usage of sports medicine in surgical implants such as knee, shoulder, wrist and elbow to treat any kind of sports injury.

Sports Medicine Market Development

Stryker announced the acquisition of OrthoSpace in March 2019. This acquisition will help the company to enhance their orthopedic products and aligns. With this, the company will be strengthening their market position and enhance their global reach worldwide.

North America is expected to dominate the sports medicine market due to increasing government initiative to encourage the athletes for playing any of the sport. Along with this, many of the manufacturers are launching new and advanced technology based sports medicine in the region.

Major Insights of the Report

To describe and forecast the Sports Medicine market, in terms of value, by process, product type, and industry. To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Sports Medicine market

