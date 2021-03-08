Global Roadside Drug Testing Devices Market 2026 Industry Analysis, Forecasts, Market Applications, Growth Projections, Key Solutions, Investments, Developments, Opportunities & Challenges – AK GlobalTech., Akers Biosciences, BACtrack

“

Competitive Research Report on Roadside Drug Testing Devices Market with through focus on Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Emerging Opportunities, Upcoming Challenges, Growth Projections, Business Investments, Recent Developments, Market Shares, Key Applications and Global Overview by 2026.

Market research reports are considered an integral part for many business organizations as it provides them with the much needed information to proliferate their business’ reach within the market. These high-profile and concise research reports throws light on the current market facts and figures, its projections, future prospects and also help delineate competitor analysis and customer behaviour. The Roadside Drug Testing Devices market is globally recognized for its super productive and ever-efficient functioning. From their detailed qualitative and quantitative research to accurate SWOT and PEST analysis, this market research reports provide great knowledge on how to go about using different strategies to open up opportunities in a diverse market.

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Talking about diverse markets, we all know the impact COVID-19 has had on the Roadside Drug Testing Devices market. It certainly changed the economic landscape and every business had to go through the struggle of adjusting to alternatives. As markets around them battled with the repercussions of the virus, the Roadside Drug Testing Devices market continued to dish out the needed business revenue and business opportunities. The market was able to sway through these challenges with the help of well adaptive and flexible business strategies and the vital and timely investments by their key players.

The global Roadside Drug Testing Devices market is one of the fastest-growing markets in the world. The following report contains all the statistics and facts & figures related to the global Roadside Drug Testing Devices market. Their business strategies, sales data, projections, and a host of other important data have been covered for an in-depth outlook. The report also has PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, risk analysis, and regional analysis. AK GlobalTech Corporation., Akers Biosciences, BACtrack and more – all the leading companies operating in the global Roadside Drug Testing Devices market and their business strategies have been profiled in this research report.

Global Roadside Drug Testing Devices Market is valued approximately at USD 999.4 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.0% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Drug testing devices are used to analyze biological samples such as blood, hair & urine etc., to diagnose the existence of drug abuse or its metabolites in patient’s body. Broad drug and alcohol testing portfolio involve of rapid analyzer-based tests, immunoassay reagents, laboratory tests, and visual-read screening devices. These testing can help law enforcement agencies to test suspicious drivers from drug and alcohol intake, and quickly get them off the road. As the incidences of deaths caused due to drink and drive scenarios is an alarming rate of concern for government authorities worldwide. Rise in usage of drugs and alcohol among youth and elderly population, overconsumption of prescribed drugs and the enforcement of stringent laws mandating for drug testing are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. According to the World Drug Report 2019 released by UNODC (United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime), there were around 35 million people suffer from drug use disorders around the world, while only 1 in 7 people receive treatment. Similarly, as per the World Drug Report 2017, the UNODC claims that almost 29.5 million people suffer from drug use disorders around the world. This, in turn, is anticipated to accelerate the demand of Roadside Drug Testing Devices around the world. However, ban on alcohol consumption in Islamic countries and prohibition of workplace drug testing in some countries are the few factors expected to restrain the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global Roadside Drug Testing Devices market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising consumption of illicit drugs, along with the high availability of government funding to curb drug abuse in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026, due to increasing cases of accidents due to overconsumption of drugs and rising availability of public and private funding towards the production of drugs testing device in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

AK GlobalTech Corporation.

Akers Biosciences, Inc.

Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Corp

BACtrack, Inc.

Cannabix Technologies Inc.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

EnviteC

Intoximeters

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

MangalIndia, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Breathalyzer

Intoxilyzer

By Substances:

Drugs

Alcohol

By Sample Type:

Saliva

Sweat

Urine

Others

By End-Users:

Highway Police

Drug Enforcement Agencies

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Roadside Drug Testing Devices Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

The market research report paints a clear picture of the global Roadside Drug Testing Devices market by providing you with qualitative research and quantitative research based on which you can assess the market to make entry into the market, make investments, or make reports & presentations. Get in touch with Market Research Port for the most competitively priced report on the global Roadside Drug Testing Devices market.

FAQs answered in this Market Research Report:

Which factors are responsible for the rapid growth of the Roadside Drug Testing Devices market?

Which product segment will be at the top in 2021?

In the upcoming years, which regional markets will be at the top?

Which product and application segments will have a long term growth?

What are the emerging opportunities and business challenges in the Roadside Drug Testing Devices market?

What are the upcoming and emerging trends in the global market?

What are the business strategies of the top business players in the Roadside Drug Testing Devices market?

After post COVID-19 lockdown, what will be the scenario in the Roadside Drug Testing Devices market?

