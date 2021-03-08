Global Revenue Assurance Market 2026 Industry Analysis, Forecasts, Market Applications, Growth Projections, Key Solutions, Investments, Developments, Opportunities & Challenges – Subex Ltd, Cartesian Ltd, Advanced Technologies & Services Hewlett-Packard Company

“

Competitive Research Report on Revenue Assurance Market with through focus on Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Emerging Opportunities, Upcoming Challenges, Growth Projections, Business Investments, Recent Developments, Market Shares, Key Applications and Global Overview by 2026.

Market research reports are considered an integral part for many business organizations as it provides them with the much needed information to proliferate their business’ reach within the market. These high-profile and concise research reports throws light on the current market facts and figures, its projections, future prospects and also help delineate competitor analysis and customer behaviour. The Revenue Assurance market is globally recognized for its super productive and ever-efficient functioning. From their detailed qualitative and quantitative research to accurate SWOT and PEST analysis, this market research reports provide great knowledge on how to go about using different strategies to open up opportunities in a diverse market.

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Talking about diverse markets, we all know the impact COVID-19 has had on the Revenue Assurance market. It certainly changed the economic landscape and every business had to go through the struggle of adjusting to alternatives. As markets around them battled with the repercussions of the virus, the Revenue Assurance market continued to dish out the needed business revenue and business opportunities. The market was able to sway through these challenges with the help of well adaptive and flexible business strategies and the vital and timely investments by their key players.

The global Revenue Assurance market is one of the fastest-growing markets in the world. The following report contains all the statistics and facts & figures related to the global Revenue Assurance market. Their business strategies, sales data, projections, and a host of other important data have been covered for an in-depth outlook. The report also has PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, risk analysis, and regional analysis. Subex Ltd, Cartesian Ltd, Advanced Technologies & Services Inc, Hewlett-Packard Company and more – all the leading companies operating in the global Revenue Assurance market and their business strategies have been profiled in this research report.

Global Revenue Assurance Market is valued approximately USD 974.6 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.20% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The revenue assurance refers to the range of activities that enable organizations to conveniently and accurately capture revenue of all the sold products and services to the distributors or retailers. Revenue assurance tools benefit both the large and small & medium organizations to precisely examine and fix present or potential revenue leakage point in the whole range of networks and intermediate client and customer facing systems. The revenue assurance market is primarily driven owing to surge in the utility of subscription-based economy, escalating focus of businesses on enhancing customer experience, initiatives taken by the private organizations and rising adoption of BDT. The initiatives taken by private organizations are acting as a key driver towards the development and growth of revenue assurance market. For instance: according to company sources, in the year 2020, Subex organization came into a partnership with Jawwal a Palestine based (MNO) Mobile network operator to provide its ROC Revenue Assurance (RA) platform by extending partnership for the upcoming 5 years. Also, according to company sources, Amdocs organizations came into partnership with Safaricom which is a Kenya based MNO in the year 2018. This partnership is precisely aimed to enhance customer networks along with the launch of innovative digital services by both Amdocs and Safaricom resulting in positively influencing the development and growth of the revenue assurance market. However, dependency on human-led services impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global Revenue Assurance market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the surge in the utility of subscription based economy and escalating focus of businesses on enhancing customer experience. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as escalating adoption of BDT and escalating demand for innovative payment services would create lucrative growth prospects for the Revenue Assurance market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Subex Ltd

Cartesian Ltd

Advanced Technologies & Services Inc

Comware Inc

Hewlett-Packard Company

Equinox Information Systems Inc

Connectiva Systems Inc

Socure

CAMPANA Systems Inc

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Planning and Consulting

Operation and Maintenance

System Integration

Managed Services

By End-User :

SMBs

Large Enterprises

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 20198

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Revenue Assurance Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

The market research report paints a clear picture of the global Revenue Assurance market by providing you with qualitative research and quantitative research based on which you can assess the market to make entry into the market, make investments, or make reports & presentations. Get in touch with Market Research Port for the most competitively priced report on the global Revenue Assurance market.

FAQs answered in this Market Research Report:

Which factors are responsible for the rapid growth of the Revenue Assurance market?

Which product segment will be at the top in 2021?

In the upcoming years, which regional markets will be at the top?

Which product and application segments will have a long term growth?

What are the emerging opportunities and business challenges in the Revenue Assurance market?

What are the upcoming and emerging trends in the global market?

What are the business strategies of the top business players in the Revenue Assurance market?

After post COVID-19 lockdown, what will be the scenario in the Revenue Assurance market?

