Global Radiotherapy Market Recent Trends and Regional Growth Forecast by Types,Applications and Economic Impact on Revenue; Research up to 2027

Radiotherapy market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 5.7% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 8,654.95 million by 2027.

By employing most consistent and latest market research tools and technologies, Radiotherapy market report is generated which helps client stay ahead of the competition. The report is very important for clients to save cost overheads and to concentrate on their core competencies. The report comprises of watchfully researched business data having vital market factors such as key demographic and cultural research that will assist to know where to successfully market the business. Industry experts and proficient research team thrives to find the targeted information while generating Radiotherapy market research report.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report

Varian Medical Systems, Inc.,

ProTom International,

Mevion Medical Systems,

VIEWRAY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (a subsidiary of ViewRay),

Siemens Healthcare GmbH,

Elekta AB,

Accuray Incorporated,

IBA Worldwide,

Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG,

RaySearch Laboratories

Strategic Initiatives by Manufacturers is creating New Opportunities for Players in the Radiotherapy Market

Radiotherapy market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in aesthetic industry with radiotherapy sales, impact of advancement in the radiotherapy and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the radiotherapy market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Global Radiotherapy Market Scope and Market Size

Global radiotherapy market is segmented into five notable segments which are based on type, product, application, end user and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the radiotherapy market is segmented into external-beam radiation therapy, internal radiation therapy, systemic radiotherapy/radiopharmaceuticals and others. In 2020, external-beam radiation therapy segment is expected to dominate in the radiotherapy market due to the high adoption of external-beam radiation therapy for the treatment of breast cancer, lung cancer, prostate cancer, colorectal cancer, lymphoma, liver cancer, thyroid cancer, brain cancer, cervical cancer, and spine cancer among others.

On the basis of product, the radiotherapy market is segmented into external beam radiotherapy, internal radiotherapy products, radiotherapy software and others. In 2020, external beam radiotherapy segment is expected to dominate in the radiotherapy market due to increasing demand of external-beam radiation therapy devices such as linac, proton therapy, cyber knife, gamma knife for treatment of breast cancer, lung cancer, prostate cancer, colorectal cancer, lymphoma, liver cancer, thyroid cancer, brain cancer, cervical cancer, and spine cancer among others.

On the basis of application, the radiotherapy market is segmented into breast cancer, lung cancer, prostate cancer, colorectal cancer, lymphoma, liver cancer, thyroid cancer, brain cancer, cervical cancer, spine cancer and others. In 2020, breast cancer segment is expected to dominate in the radiotherapy market due to the increasing prevalence of breast cancer across the world, also breast cancer is the most common cancer in women worldwide.

On the basis of end user, the radiotherapy market is segmented into hospitals, radiation therapy centers, specialty clinics and others. In 2020, hospitals segment is expected to dominate in the radiotherapy market as the radiotherapy procedure is performed as an outpatient procedure in the hospitals that normally takes less than 60 minutes and hospitals are one of the first contact point and the most trustable option for the patients in various countries for the treatment of cancer disease.

On the basis of distribution channel, the radiotherapy market is segmented into direct tender, retail sales and others. In 2020, direct tender segment is expected to dominate in the radiotherapy market as most of the hospitals, radiation therapy centers, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centers and academic and research organizations prefer direct tender for seeking the benefits of bulk buying, discounts and easily availability of products.

