Global Plasticizers Market Growth, Key Players and Future Analysis

The construction sector requires a large quantity of plasticizers due to the large-scale application of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) in the production of several building materials and tools. PVC products are used in the construction sector as they offer excellent resistance to ultraviolet (UV) light and temperature. PVC, in turn, requires plasticizers, such as dibutyl phthalate (DBP), diisononyl phthalate (DINP), dioctyl phthalate (DOP), and dioctyl terephthalate (DOTP), for softness. Thus, the expansion of the construction sector will accelerate the plasticizers market at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2019–2024. The market was valued at $13,967.9 million in 2018, and it is projected to reach $16,700.6 million by 2024.

Currently, the plasticizers market is dominated by UPC Technology Corporation, a Taiwan-based company, which operates in China, the U.S., the Middle East, Southeast Asia, South Asia, Northeast Asia, and New Zealand. It offers basic plasticizers like DNOP, DOP, DINP, DOTP, DBIP, DPHP, DOA, TOTM, and TNTOM, as well as specialty plasticizers, in these regions and countries. Apart from this, key players such as LG Chem Ltd., BASF SE, Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, KLJ Group, LANXESS AG, Evonik Industries AG, and Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation also manufacture all kinds of plasticizers to meet the growing demand.

Thus, the expansion of the construction and electrical and electronics sectors will amplify the usage of plasticizers in the coming years.

Market Segmentation by Product

Phthalates

Non-Phthalates Terephthalates Adipates Maleates 1,2-Cyclohexane dicarboxylic acid diisononyl ester (DINCH)



Market Segmentation by End Use