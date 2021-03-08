Global Pet Care E-Commerce Market Outlook: What changes can Bring Big Development Impact?Key Players Chewy, Inc; PETstock; Nestlé; Ancol Pet Products Limited; Blue Buffalo Co., Ltd.; Champion Petfoods
Pet care e-commerce market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 9.6 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.50% in the above-mentioned forecast period.
The major players covered in the pet care e-commerce market report are BarkBox.; SmartPak Equine LLC.; PetFlow; Amazon Seller Services Private Limited; Dover Saddlery, Inc.; PetSmart Inc.; Petco Animal Supplies, Inc.; Chewy, Inc; PETstock; Nestlé; Ancol Pet Products Limited; Blue Buffalo Co., Ltd.; Champion Petfoods.; Colgate-Palmolive Company.; heristo aktiengesellschaft; Mars, Incorporated; Doskocil Manufacturing Company, Inc. dba Petmate; Trupanion.; Freshpet.; Zoetis; among other domestic and global players.
North America dominates the pet care e-commerce market due to the prevalence of well-established e-commerce industry along with adoption of companion animals and increasing awareness regarding pet healthcare
Pet Care E-Commerce Market Scope and Market Size
Pet care e-commerce market is segmented on the basis of animal type, and type. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.
- Based on animal type, the pet care e-commerce market is segmented into canine, feline, crawler, and others.
- Pet care e-commerce market has also been segmented based on the type into pet care products, pet food, services, and others. Pet care products have been further segmented into veterinary care products, and supplies/OTC medications. Pet food has been further segmented into nutritional, and medicated. Services have been further segmented into pet grooming/boarding, and live animal purchase.
Competitive Landscape and Pet Care E-Commerce Market Share Analysis
Pet care e-commerce market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to pet care e-commerce market.
