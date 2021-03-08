Global Personal Flotation Devices Market 2026 Industry Analysis, Forecasts, Market Applications, Growth Projections, Key Solutions, Investments, Developments, Opportunities & Challenges – The Coleman Company, National Marine Manufacturer Association, ABSOLUTE OUTDOOR INC., Kent Sporting Goods Co

“

Competitive Research Report on Personal Flotation Devices Market with through focus on Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Emerging Opportunities, Upcoming Challenges, Growth Projections, Business Investments, Recent Developments, Market Shares, Key Applications and Global Overview by 2026.

Market research reports are considered an integral part for many business organizations as it provides them with the much needed information to proliferate their business’ reach within the market. These high-profile and concise research reports throws light on the current market facts and figures, its projections, future prospects and also help delineate competitor analysis and customer behaviour. The Personal Flotation Devices market is globally recognized for its super productive and ever-efficient functioning. From their detailed qualitative and quantitative research to accurate SWOT and PEST analysis, this market research reports provide great knowledge on how to go about using different strategies to open up opportunities in a diverse market.

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Talking about diverse markets, we all know the impact COVID-19 has had on the Personal Flotation Devices market. It certainly changed the economic landscape and every business had to go through the struggle of adjusting to alternatives. As markets around them battled with the repercussions of the virus, the Personal Flotation Devices market continued to dish out the needed business revenue and business opportunities. The market was able to sway through these challenges with the help of well adaptive and flexible business strategies and the vital and timely investments by their key players.

The global Personal Flotation Devices market is one of the fastest-growing markets in the world. The following report contains all the statistics and facts & figures related to the global Personal Flotation Devices market. Their business strategies, sales data, projections, and a host of other important data have been covered for an in-depth outlook. The report also has PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, risk analysis, and regional analysis. The Coleman Company Inc., National Marine Manufacturer Association, ABSOLUTE OUTDOOR INC., Kent Sporting Goods Co and more – all the leading companies operating in the global Personal Flotation Devices market and their business strategies have been profiled in this research report.

Global Personal Flotation Devices Market is valued approximately at USD 2.3 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.8% over the forecast period 2019-2026. A personal floatation devices (PFDs) or life vest are intended to be used as a support system for confirming safe floating over water. They are accessible in variety of shapes and sizes related to different body weight. It is a type of protective equipment, especially for safety while boating, water sports and for emergency conditions. These devices are light in weight and less compact than a lifejacket. Since they are usually filled with foam to keep people warm in water and heat is consistently dispersed around the body. These devices are also used to turn an unconscious person in the water to vertical or marginally reclining position. Also, it is used for fast rescue operation owing to its lightweight attribute. Increasing focus on preventing marine fatalities, escalating demand from government marine agency and coast guards and growing number of water sport activities around the world are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. According to the Insurance Information Institute (III), globally, there were around 1,163 people died due to marine accidents in 2017 and caused $197 million in insured loss. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the demand of personal flotation devices all over the world. However, lack of awareness related to types of use and weight limit, along with the incomprehensible performance rating are some major factors likely to hinder the growth of global personal flotation devices market over the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Personal Flotation Devices Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing water recreational activities, along with the rising concerns towards the establishment of innovative technology in coastal surveillance in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period, due to increased coastal surveillance applications and security threats from sea routes across the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

The Coleman Company Inc.

National Marine Manufacturer Association

ABSOLUTE OUTDOOR INC.

Aqua Lung International

Kent Sporting Goods Co., Inc.

LALIZAS

International Safety Product Ltd.

Hydrodynamic Industrial Co. Ltd

Johnson Outdoors Watercraft, Inc.

Erez Europe

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Offshore Lifejacket

Near-shore buoyant vest

Flotation Aid

Throw able device

Others

By Application:

Passenger and aircraft crew

Commercial Vessel

Government & Military

Water Sporting

By Actuation:

Manually Activated

Automatically Activated

By End-User:

Aquaculture industry

Oil & Gas industry

Naval industry

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Personal Flotation Devices Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

The market research report paints a clear picture of the global Personal Flotation Devices market by providing you with qualitative research and quantitative research based on which you can assess the market to make entry into the market, make investments, or make reports & presentations. Get in touch with Market Research Port for the most competitively priced report on the global Personal Flotation Devices market.

FAQs answered in this Market Research Report:

Which factors are responsible for the rapid growth of the Personal Flotation Devices market?

Which product segment will be at the top in 2021?

In the upcoming years, which regional markets will be at the top?

Which product and application segments will have a long term growth?

What are the emerging opportunities and business challenges in the Personal Flotation Devices market?

What are the upcoming and emerging trends in the global market?

What are the business strategies of the top business players in the Personal Flotation Devices market?

After post COVID-19 lockdown, what will be the scenario in the Personal Flotation Devices market?

Main Chapters From The Table of Content :

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

1.1.Market Snapshot

1.2.Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1.Personal Flotation Devices Market, by Product Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2.Personal Flotation Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3.Personal Flotation Devices Market, by Actuation, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4.Personal Flotation Devices Market, by End-User, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.5.Personal Flotation Devices Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3.Key Trends

1.4.Estimation Methodology

1.5.Research Assumption

Chapter 2.Global Personal Flotation Devices Market Definition and Scope

2.1.Objective of the Study

2.2.Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1.Scope of the Study

2.2.2.Industry Evolution

2.3.Years Considered for the Study

2.4.Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3.Global Personal Flotation Devices Market Dynamics

3.1.Personal Flotation Devices Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1.Market Drivers

3.1.2.Market Challenges

3.1.3.Market Opportunities

Chapter 4.Global Personal Flotation Devices Market Analysis

4.1.Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1.Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2.Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3.Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4.Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5.Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6.Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2.PEST Analysis

4.2.1.Political

4.2.2.Economical

4.2.3.Social

4.2.4.Technological

4.3.Investment Adoption Model

4.4.Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5.Global Personal Flotation Devices Market, by Product Type

5.1.Market Snapshot

5.2.Global Personal Flotation Devices Market by Product Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3.Global Personal Flotation Devices Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4.Personal Flotation Devices Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1.Offshore Lifejacket

5.4.2.Near-shore buoyant vest

5.4.3.Flotation Aid

5.4.4.Throw able device

5.4.5.Others

Chapter 6.Global Personal Flotation Devices Market, by Application

6.1.Market Snapshot

6.2.Global Personal Flotation Devices Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3.Global Personal Flotation Devices Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4.Personal Flotation Devices Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1.Passenger and aircraft crew

6.4.2.Commercial Vessel

6.4.3.Government & Military

6.4.4.Water Sporting

Chapter 7.Global Personal Flotation Devices Market, by Actuation

7.1.Market Snapshot

7.2.Global Personal Flotation Devices Market by Actuation, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3.Global Personal Flotation Devices Market Estimates & Forecasts by Actuation 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

7.4.Personal Flotation Devices Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1.Manually Activated

7.4.2.Automatically Activated

Chapter 8.Global Personal Flotation Devices Market, by End-User

8.1.Market Snapshot

8.2.Global Personal Flotation Devices Market by End-User, Performance – Potential Analysis

8.3.Global Personal Flotation Devices Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-User 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

8.4.Personal Flotation Devices Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1.Aquaculture industry

8.4.2.Oil & Gas industry

8.4.3.Naval industry

8.4.4.Others

Chapter 9.Global Personal Flotation Devices Market, Regional Analysis

9.1.Personal Flotation Devices Market, Regional Market Snapshot

9.2.North America Personal Flotation Devices Market

9.2.1.U.S. Personal Flotation Devices Market

9.2.1.1.Product Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

9.2.1.2.Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

9.2.1.3.Actuation breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

9.2.1.4.End-User breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

9.2.2.Canada Personal Flotation Devices Market

9.3.Europe Personal Flotation Devices Market Snapshot

9.3.1.U.K. Personal Flotation Devices Market

9.3.2.Germany Personal Flotation Devices Market

9.3.3.Rest of Europe Personal Flotation Devices Market

9.4.Asia-Pacific Personal Flotation Devices Market Snapshot

9.4.1.China Personal Flotation Devices Market

9.4.2.India Personal Flotation Devices Market

9.4.3.Japan Personal Flotation Devices Market

9.4.4.Rest of Asia Pacific Personal Flotation Devices Market

9.5.Latin America Personal Flotation Devices Market Snapshot

9.5.1.Brazil Personal Flotation Devices Market

9.5.2.Mexico Personal Flotation Devices Market

9.6.Rest of The World Personal Flotation Devices Market

Chapter 10.Competitive Intelligence

10.1.Top Market Strategies

10.2.Company Profiles

10.2.1.The Coleman Company Inc.

10.2.1.1.Key Information

10.2.1.2.Overview

10.2.1.3.Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

10.2.1.4.Product Summary

10.2.1.5.Recent Developments

10.2.2.National Marine Manufacturer Association

10.2.3.ABSOLUTE OUTDOOR INC.

10.2.4.Aqua Lung International

10.2.5.Kent Sporting Goods Co., Inc.

10.2.6.LALIZAS

10.2.7.International Safety Product Ltd.

10.2.8.Hydrodynamic Industrial Co. Ltd

10.2.9.Johnson Outdoors Watercraft, Inc.

10.2.10.Erez Europe

Chapter 11.Research Process

11.1.Research Process

11.1.1.Data Mining

11.1.2.Analysis

11.1.3.Market Estimation

11.1.4.Validation

11.1.5.Publishing

11.2.Research Attributes

11.3.Research Assumption

