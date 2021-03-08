Global MHealth Solutions Market 2026 Industry Analysis, Forecasts, Market Applications, Growth Projections, Key Solutions, Investments, Developments, Opportunities & Challenges – Cerner, Medtronic PLC, Athenahealthrporation, Applerporation

“

Competitive Research Report on MHealth Solutions Market with through focus on Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Emerging Opportunities, Upcoming Challenges, Growth Projections, Business Investments, Recent Developments, Market Shares, Key Applications and Global Overview by 2026.

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Talking about diverse markets, we all know the impact COVID-19 has had on the MHealth Solutions market. It certainly changed the economic landscape and every business had to go through the struggle of adjusting to alternatives. As markets around them battled with the repercussions of the virus, the MHealth Solutions market continued to dish out the needed business revenue and business opportunities. The market was able to sway through these challenges with the help of well adaptive and flexible business strategies and the vital and timely investments by their key players.

The global MHealth Solutions market is one of the fastest-growing markets in the world. The following report contains all the statistics and facts & figures related to the global MHealth Solutions market. Their business strategies, sales data, projections, and a host of other important data have been covered for an in-depth outlook. The report also has PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, risk analysis, and regional analysis. Cerner Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Athenahealth Incorporation, Apple Incorporation and more – all the leading companies operating in the global MHealth Solutions market and their business strategies have been profiled in this research report.

Global MHealth Solutions Market is valued approximately at USD 43.7 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 34.10% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The mHealth solutions are associated with healthcare related applications and information which could be provided on mobile devices to the patients by the medical and healthcare experts. The mHealth solutions market is primarily driven owing to surging penetration of smartphones in both developed and developing countries, rising number of chronic diseases, favorable government steps & initiatives towards mhealth solutions and applications and rising rate of aging population. The escalating penetration of smartphone in both developed and developing countries acts a key factor towards the adoption and utility of mhealth solutions as mobile acts as a base platform for the mhealth solutions. For instance: In 2016, smartphone shipments reached to around 467 million units in China accounting for around 31.8% of the total volume of smartphone shipments on the global scenario. The number of smartphone users in China is likely to reach about 1.1 billion by 2019 with as many as 63% of them smartphone owners resulting in positively influencing the development and growth of mhealth solutions market. However, lack of awareness among the population impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global MHealth Solutions market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the surging number of chronic diseases in United states and Canada along with escalating adoption and utility of connected devices. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as surging penetration of smartphones along with robust penetration of 3G and 4G would create lucrative growth prospects for the MHealth Solutions market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Cerner Corporation

Medtronic PLC

Athenahealth Incorporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Apple Incorporation

Johnson & Johnson

Omron Corporation

Nokia Corporation

Airstrip Technologies

AT & T, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product & Devices:

Connected Medical devices

Consumer Health Devices

Health Applications (General & Fitness Application)

By mHealth Services:

Remote Monitoring Services

Diagnosis & Consultation Services

Treatment Services

Healthcare System Strengthening Services

Fitness & Wellness Services

Prevention Services

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 20198

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global MHealth Solutions Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

The market research report paints a clear picture of the global MHealth Solutions market by providing you with qualitative research and quantitative research based on which you can assess the market to make entry into the market, make investments, or make reports & presentations. Get in touch with Market Research Port for the most competitively priced report on the global MHealth Solutions market.

Main Chapters From The Table of Content :

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

1.1.Market Snapshot

1.2.Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1.MHealth Solutions Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2.MHealth Solutions Market, by Product & Devices , 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3.MHealth Solutions Market, by mHealth Services, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3.Key Trends

1.4.Estimation Methodology

1.5.Research Assumption

Chapter 2.Global MHealth Solutions Market Definition and Scope

2.1.Objective of the Study

2.2.Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1.Scope of the Study

2.2.2.Industry Evolution

2.3.Years Considered for the Study

2.4.Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3.Global MHealth Solutions Market Dynamics

3.1.MHealth Solutions Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1.Market Drivers

3.1.2.Market Challenges

3.1.3.Market Opportunities

Chapter 4.Global MHealth Solutions Market Industry Analysis

4.1.Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1.Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2.Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3.Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4.Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5.Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6.Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2.PEST Analysis

4.2.1.Political

4.2.2.Economical

4.2.3.Social

4.2.4.Technological

4.3.Investment Adoption Model

4.4.Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5.Global MHealth Solutions Market, by Product & Devices

5.1.Market Snapshot

5.2.Global MHealth Solutions Market by Product, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3.Global MHealth Solutions Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4.MHealth Solutions Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Connected Medical Devices

5.4.2. Consumer Health Devices

5.4.3. Healthcare Applications (General & Fitness Applications)

Chapter 6.Global MHealth Solutions Market, by mHealth Services

6.1.Market Snapshot

6.2.Global MHealth Solutions Market by mHealth Services, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3.Global MHealth Solutions Market Estimates & Forecasts by mHealth Services, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4.MHealth Solutions Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Remote Monitoring Services

6.4.2. Diagnosis & Consultation Services

6.4.3. Treatment Services

6.4.4. Healthcare System Strengthening Services

6.4.5. Fitness & Wellness Services

6.4.6. Prevention Services

Chapter 7.Global MHealth Solutions Market, Regional Analysis

7.1.MHealth Solutions Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2.North America MHealth Solutions Market

7.2.1.U.S. MHealth Solutions Market

7.2.1.1. Product & Devices breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.1.2. mHealth Services breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.2.Canada MHealth Solutions Market

7.3.Europe MHealth Solutions Market Snapshot

7.3.1.U.K. MHealth Solutions Market

7.3.2.Germany MHealth Solutions Market

7.3.3.Rest of Europe MHealth Solutions Market

7.4.Asia-Pacific MHealth Solutions Market Snapshot

7.4.1.China MHealth Solutions Market

7.4.2.India MHealth Solutions Market

7.4.3.Japan MHealth Solutions Market

7.4.4.Rest of Asia Pacific MHealth Solutions Market

7.5.Latin America MHealth Solutions Market Snapshot

7.5.1.Brazil MHealth Solutions Market

7.5.2.Mexico MHealth Solutions Market

7.6.Rest of The World MHealth Solutions Market

Chapter 8.Competitive Intelligence

8.1.Top Market Strategies

8.2.Company Profiles

8.2.1. Cerner Corporation

8.2.1.1.Key Information

8.2.1.2.Overview

8.2.1.3.Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

8.2.1.4.Product Summary

8.2.1.5.Recent Developments

8.2.2. Medtronic PLC

8.2.3. Athenahealth, Incorporation

8.2.4. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

8.2.5. Apple, Incorporation

8.2.6. Johnson & Johnson

8.2.7. Omron Corporation

8.2.8. Nokia Corporation

8.2.9. Airstrip Technologies

8.2.10.AT & T, Inc.

Chapter 9.Research Process

9.1.Research Process

9.1.1.Data Mining

9.1.2.Analysis

9.1.3.Market Estimation

9.1.4.Validation

9.1.5.Publishing

9.2.Research Attributes

9.3.Research Assumption

