Global Medical Imaging Informatics Market Insights Report, Forecast to 2027
This latest Medical Imaging Informatics report published by Global Market Monitor covers the current market dynamics, and provides effective competition strategies and market guidelines for the majority of practitioners.
The key players in the Global medical imaging informatics market are employing novel concepts and ideas to offer innovative medical imaging informatics products and have adopted product launch and agreement as the key developmental strategy to keep pace with the changes in demands for end users.North America and Europe together accounted around three-fourth share of overall market in 2015, and is expected to maintain this lead throughout the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is projected to grow fastest, registering a CAGR of 7.7%, owing to the rise in number of diagnostic imaging procedures due to high prevalence of chronic diseases and growth in geriatric population. Moreover, increase in R&D investments in the region and improving healthcare infrastructure are expected to support the growth of the medical imaging informatics market.
Medical imaging informatics, also referred as imaging informatics and radiology informatics, are used to exchange and transfer medical images throughout the healthcare systems.
Leading Vendors
Intuitive Imaging Informatics
Onex Corporation
Esaote
Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation
Dell
Siemens
Mach7 Technologies
Carestream Health
Agfa-Gevaert
Lexmark
McKesson Corporation
General Electric Company
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Application Segmentation
Hospital
Ambulatory Healthcare Settings
Diagnostics and Imaging Centers
By Type:
Software
Hardware
Services
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Medical Imaging Informatics Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Medical Imaging Informatics Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Medical Imaging Informatics Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Medical Imaging Informatics Market in Major Countries
7 North America Medical Imaging Informatics Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Medical Imaging Informatics Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Medical Imaging Informatics Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Medical Imaging Informatics Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
The report covers the major countries analysis in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. Furthermore, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.
In-depth Medical Imaging Informatics Market Report: Intended Audience
Medical Imaging Informatics manufacturers
Downstream vendors and end-users
Traders, distributors, and resellers of Medical Imaging Informatics
Medical Imaging Informatics industry associations and research organizations
Product managers, Medical Imaging Informatics industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market Research and consulting firms
Key Questions Answered by This Report:
What is the size and CAGR of the Medical Imaging Informatics Market?
What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?
Which are the leading companies in the global market?
How will the Medical Imaging Informatics Market advance in the coming years?
What are the main strategies adopted in the global market?
Which region may hit the highest market share in the coming era?
What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Medical Imaging Informatics Market?
