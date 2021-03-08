Global Loan Origination Software Market 2026 Industry Analysis, Forecasts, Market Applications, Growth Projections, Key Solutions, Investments, Developments, Opportunities & Challenges – Ellie Mae, Calyx Software, FICS, Fiserv

“

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Talking about diverse markets, we all know the impact COVID-19 has had on the Loan Origination Software market. It certainly changed the economic landscape and every business had to go through the struggle of adjusting to alternatives. As markets around them battled with the repercussions of the virus, the Loan Origination Software market continued to dish out the needed business revenue and business opportunities. The market was able to sway through these challenges with the help of well adaptive and flexible business strategies and the vital and timely investments by their key players.

The global Loan Origination Software market is one of the fastest-growing markets in the world. The following report contains all the statistics and facts & figures related to the global Loan Origination Software market. Their business strategies, sales data, projections, and a host of other important data have been covered for an in-depth outlook. The report also has PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, risk analysis, and regional analysis. Ellie Mae Inc., Calyx Software Inc., FICS, Fiserv Inc. and more – all the leading companies operating in the global Loan Origination Software market and their business strategies have been profiled in this research report.

Global Loan Origination Software Market is valued approximately USD XXX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Loan origination Software digitalizes the process of applying and sanctioning loans. The process includes digital management of lending tasks namely, origination, underwriting closing and documentation. The software is majorly utilized by the private lenders, title companies, government agencies, contract servicers and credit unions. This software ease the management of huge number of loan applications received by the end-use industries. As with the digitization approvals, fulfillment of requirements and other validations for the loan sanction becomes handy. With the rising number of loans across the globe, the loan providers need an efficient system to timely manage the sanction and recovery process. Hence the rising number of populations applying for loans drives the market for Loan Origination Software. As per the US Federal Reserve, Personal Loans have doubled in last 4 years ranging from USD 72 billion in 2015 to USD 143 billion in 2019. With a total of 21.1 million outstanding personal loans in the country with 19.1 million of the customers having an unsecured personal loan. Further, the rising living standards has propelled the demand for credit cards which further is drives the market towards growth. As per the Chamber of Commerce, as of 2019 there are 176 million people in America with credit cards. However, vulnerability to cyber-attacks impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026. Although, the trend of Purchasing of Easy monthly Installments (EMI) and rising adoption of e-cards presents an opportunistic market for the Loan Origination Software.

The regional analysis of global Loan Origination Software market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rapid adoption of technology and increasing preference of Credit cards in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as rising disposable income, growing living standards and preference of population towards buying on EMIs would create lucrative growth prospects for the Loan Origination Software market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Ellie Mae Inc.

Calyx Software Inc.

FICS

Fiserv Inc.

Byte Software

PCLender, LLc

Mortgage Builder Software Inc.

Wipro

Tavant Technologies

DH Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

On -Demand (Cloud)

On – Premises

By Application:

Banks

Credit Unions

Mortgage Lenders & Brokers

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 20198

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

The market research report paints a clear picture of the global Loan Origination Software market by providing you with qualitative research and quantitative research based on which you can assess the market to make entry into the market, make investments, or make reports & presentations.



