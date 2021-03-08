Global Ischemic Heart Disease (IHD)Drugs Market Report Future Prospects, Growth, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2027
The global Ischemic Heart Disease (IHD)Drugs market report provided by Global Market Monitor analyzes the industry and major market trends in detail, and divides the market size by volume and value according to application types and geographic locations.
Ways to reduce CAD risk include eating a healthy diet, regularly exercising, maintaining a healthy weight, and not smoking. Medications for diabetes, high cholesterol, or high blood pressure are sometimes used. Additional medications such as antiplatelets, beta blockers, or nitroglycerin may be recommended.
Ischemic heart disease (IHD), refers to a group of diseases which includes stable angina, unstable angina, myocardial infarction, and sudden cardiac death. It is within the group of cardiovascular diseases of which it is the most common type. A common symptom is chest pain or discomfort which may travel into the shoulder, arm, back, neck, or jaw.
Foremost key players operating in the global Ischemic Heart Disease (IHD)Drugs market include:
Novartis
Bayer
Sanofi
AstraZeneca
Eli Lilly
Pfizer
By application
Stable Angina
Unstable Angina
Prinzmetal’s Angina
STEMI
NSTEMI
Segmentation on the Basis of Type:
Anti-dyslipidemic Drugs
Calcium Channel Blockers
Beta-blockers
ACE Inhibitors
ARBs
Vasodilators
Antithrombotic Agents
Ischemic Heart Disease (IHD)Drugs Market: Region Outlook
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others
Key Stakeholders
Ischemic Heart Disease (IHD)Drugs manufacturers
Downstream vendors and end-users
Traders, distributors, and resellers of Ischemic Heart Disease (IHD)Drugs
Ischemic Heart Disease (IHD)Drugs industry associations and research organizations
Product managers, Ischemic Heart Disease (IHD)Drugs industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market Research and consulting firms
