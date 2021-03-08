Global Internet of Things (IoT) Market 2026 Industry Analysis, Forecasts, Market Applications, Growth Projections, Key Solutions, Investments, Developments, Opportunities & Challenges – IBM (US), Royal Phillips NV (Netherlands), Stanley Healthcare (US), Microsoft (US)

“

Competitive Research Report on Internet of Things (IoT) Market with through focus on Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Emerging Opportunities, Upcoming Challenges, Growth Projections, Business Investments, Recent Developments, Market Shares, Key Applications and Global Overview by 2026.

Market research reports are considered an integral part for many business organizations as it provides them with the much needed information to proliferate their business’ reach within the market. These high-profile and concise research reports throws light on the current market facts and figures, its projections, future prospects and also help delineate competitor analysis and customer behaviour. The Internet of Things (IoT) market is globally recognized for its super productive and ever-efficient functioning. From their detailed qualitative and quantitative research to accurate SWOT and PEST analysis, this market research reports provide great knowledge on how to go about using different strategies to open up opportunities in a diverse market.

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Talking about diverse markets, we all know the impact COVID-19 has had on the Internet of Things (IoT) market. It certainly changed the economic landscape and every business had to go through the struggle of adjusting to alternatives. As markets around them battled with the repercussions of the virus, the Internet of Things (IoT) market continued to dish out the needed business revenue and business opportunities. The market was able to sway through these challenges with the help of well adaptive and flexible business strategies and the vital and timely investments by their key players.

The global Internet of Things (IoT) market is one of the fastest-growing markets in the world. The following report contains all the statistics and facts & figures related to the global Internet of Things (IoT) market. Their business strategies, sales data, projections, and a host of other important data have been covered for an in-depth outlook. The report also has PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, risk analysis, and regional analysis. IBM Corporation (US), Royal Phillips NV (Netherlands), Stanley Healthcare (US), Microsoft Corporation (US) and more – all the leading companies operating in the global Internet of Things (IoT) market and their business strategies have been profiled in this research report.

Global Internet of Things (IoT) Market is valued approximately USD 150 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Internet of Things (IoT)is a structure of interrelated computing devices, mechanical and digital machines offered with unique identifiers (UIDs) and the ability to transfer data over a network without necessitating human-to-human or human-to-computer interaction. The development of the wireless technologies coupled with the reduction in the cost of connected devices drives the market for IoT. As these connected devices uses IoT for operations. Moreover, these connected devices work on Cloud based platforms and hence the rising trend for cloud based platforms further fuels the market growth. Further, the growing adoption of IoT technology among multiple end-user industries namely, manufacturing, automotive, healthcare and more drives the market towards growth. These connected devices have led the revolution in the manufacturing sector evolving the Industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing. Where majority of these operations are controlled by IoT devices. Although, amidst the Pandemic caused by the spread of COVID-19 IoT technology has found new applications which has further boosted the market towards growth. As with the shutdowns announced by the infected countries the increasing focus on remote monitoring for work from home initiative and growing adoption smart payment technologies which aids in minimize human contact and cash payments drives the market growth during the crisis. Furthermore, with the governments declarations for shutdowns and Self-isolation, the use of IoT devices has increased tremendously. As governments across the globe are adoption Drones, facial recognition machines other IoT devices to ensure strict surveillance of the area. As per the World Economic Forum, in April 2020, the beach enclave of Zapallar based in Chile, announced to use Drones to deliver medicine and other essential products to elderly present in the area. The organization has been using drones to disinfect public spaces, transport essentials and more. Moreover, with Disease being communicable through touch and respiration, the demand of m-Health is also on Surge. With governments launching various m-health applications to ensure the health of people. As the government of India launched the Aarogya Setu App to keep alert people and keep a Track on COVID-19. However, the shutdowns have brought financial instability in majority of organizations which may affect the adoption and investments of the companies towards establishment of IoT devices and Industry 4.0. However, lack of a skilled workforce impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global Internet of Things (IoT) market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rapid adoption of technology and presence of supportive infrastructure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as rising disposable income, improving healthcare infrastructure and high speed internet connection would create lucrative growth prospects for the Internet of Things (IoT) market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

IBM Corporation (US)

Royal Phillips NV (Netherlands)

Stanley Healthcare (US)

Microsoft Corporation (US)

Oracle Corporation (US)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

CloudMinds (US)

XAG Co., Ltd (China)

Cincinnati Belting and Transmission (CBT) (US)

PTC Inc. (US)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Components:

Software Solutions

Platforms

Services

By Vertical:

BFSI

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

Transportation

Utilities

Government & Defense

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 20198

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Internet of Things (IoT) Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

FAQs answered in this Market Research Report:

Which factors are responsible for the rapid growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) market?

Which product segment will be at the top in 2021?

In the upcoming years, which regional markets will be at the top?

Which product and application segments will have a long term growth?

What are the emerging opportunities and business challenges in the Internet of Things (IoT) market?

What are the upcoming and emerging trends in the global market?

What are the business strategies of the top business players in the Internet of Things (IoT) market?

After post COVID-19 lockdown, what will be the scenario in the Internet of Things (IoT) market?

Main Chapters From The Table of Content :

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

1.1.Market Snapshot

1.2.Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1.Internet of Things (IoT) Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2.Internet of Things (IoT) Market, by Components, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3.Internet of Things (IoT) Market, by Vertical, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3.Key Trends

1.4.Estimation Methodology

1.5.Research Assumption

Chapter 2.Global Internet of Things (IoT) Market Definition and Scope

2.1.Objective of the Study

2.2.Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1.Scope of the Study

2.2.2.Industry Evolution

2.3.Years Considered for the Study

2.4.Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3.Global Internet of Things (IoT) Market Dynamics

3.1.Internet of Things (IoT) Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1.Market Drivers

3.1.2.Market Challenges

3.1.3.Market Opportunities

Chapter 4.Global Internet of Things (IoT) Market Industry Analysis

4.1.Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1.Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2.Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3.Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4.Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5.Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6.Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2.PEST Analysis

4.2.1.Political

4.2.2.Economical

4.2.3.Social

4.2.4.Technological

4.3.Investment Adoption Model

4.4.Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5.Global Internet of Things (IoT) Market, by Components

5.1.Market Snapshot

5.2.Global Internet of Things (IoT) Market by Components, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3.Global Internet of Things (IoT) Market Estimates & Forecasts by Components 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4.Internet of Things (IoT) Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Software Solutions

5.4.2.Platforms

5.4.3.Services

Chapter 6.Global Internet of Things (IoT) Market, by Vertical

6.1.Market Snapshot

6.2.Global Internet of Things (IoT) Market by Vertical, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3.Global Internet of Things (IoT) Market Estimates & Forecasts by Vertical 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4.Internet of Things (IoT) Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. BFSI

6.4.2.Healthcare

6.4.3.Manufacturing

6.4.4.Retail

6.4.5.Transportation

6.4.6.Utilities

6.4.7.Government & Defense

Chapter 7.Global Internet of Things (IoT) Market, Regional Analysis

7.1.Internet of Things (IoT) Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2.North America Internet of Things (IoT) Market

7.2.1.U.S. Internet of Things (IoT) Market

7.2.1.1. Components breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.1.2. Vertical breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.2.Canada Internet of Things (IoT) Market

7.3.Europe Internet of Things (IoT) Market Snapshot

7.3.1.U.K. Internet of Things (IoT) Market

7.3.2.Germany Internet of Things (IoT) Market

7.3.3.Rest of Europe Internet of Things (IoT) Market

7.4.Asia-Pacific Internet of Things (IoT) Market Snapshot

7.4.1.China Internet of Things (IoT) Market

7.4.2.India Internet of Things (IoT) Market

7.4.3.Japan Internet of Things (IoT) Market

7.4.4.Rest of Asia Pacific Internet of Things (IoT) Market

7.5.Latin America Internet of Things (IoT) Market Snapshot

7.5.1.Brazil Internet of Things (IoT) Market

7.5.2.Mexico Internet of Things (IoT) Market

7.6.Rest of The World Internet of Things (IoT) Market

Chapter 8.Competitive Intelligence

8.1.Top Market Strategies

8.2.Company Profiles

8.2.1. IBM Corporation(US)

8.2.1.1.Key Information

8.2.1.2.Overview

8.2.1.3.Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

8.2.1.4.Product Summary

8.2.1.5.Recent Developments

8.2.2. Royal Phillips NV (Netherlands)

8.2.3.Stanley Healthcare (US)

8.2.4.Microsoft Corporation (US)

8.2.5.Oracle Corporation (US)

8.2.6.Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

8.2.7.CloudMinds (US)

8.2.8.XAG Co., Ltd (China)

8.2.9.Cincinnati Belting and Transmission (CBT) (US)

8.2.10.PTC Inc. (US)

Chapter 9.Research Process

9.1.Research Process

9.1.1.Data Mining

9.1.2.Analysis

9.1.3.Market Estimation

9.1.4.Validation

9.1.5.Publishing

9.2.Research Attributes

9.3.Research Assumption

