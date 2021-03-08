Global Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market 2026 Industry Analysis, Forecasts, Market Applications, Growth Projections, Key Solutions, Investments, Developments, Opportunities & Challenges – Johnson Controls International plc., Emerson Electric Co., United Technologies, Parker Hannifin Corp

“

Competitive Research Report on Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market with through focus on Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Emerging Opportunities, Upcoming Challenges, Growth Projections, Business Investments, Recent Developments, Market Shares, Key Applications and Global Overview by 2026.

Market research reports are considered an integral part for many business organizations as it provides them with the much needed information to proliferate their business’ reach within the market. These high-profile and concise research reports throws light on the current market facts and figures, its projections, future prospects and also help delineate competitor analysis and customer behaviour. The Industrial Refrigeration Equipment market is globally recognized for its super productive and ever-efficient functioning. From their detailed qualitative and quantitative research to accurate SWOT and PEST analysis, this market research reports provide great knowledge on how to go about using different strategies to open up opportunities in a diverse market.

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Talking about diverse markets, we all know the impact COVID-19 has had on the Industrial Refrigeration Equipment market. It certainly changed the economic landscape and every business had to go through the struggle of adjusting to alternatives. As markets around them battled with the repercussions of the virus, the Industrial Refrigeration Equipment market continued to dish out the needed business revenue and business opportunities. The market was able to sway through these challenges with the help of well adaptive and flexible business strategies and the vital and timely investments by their key players.

The global Industrial Refrigeration Equipment market is one of the fastest-growing markets in the world. The following report contains all the statistics and facts & figures related to the global Industrial Refrigeration Equipment market. Their business strategies, sales data, projections, and a host of other important data have been covered for an in-depth outlook. The report also has PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, risk analysis, and regional analysis. Johnson Controls International plc., Emerson Electric Co., United Technologies Corporation, Parker Hannifin Corp and more – all the leading companies operating in the global Industrial Refrigeration Equipment market and their business strategies have been profiled in this research report.

Global Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market is valued approximately USD XX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Due to COVID-19 panemdemic, the market is facing challenges because of government protocols to stay at home across the world. Industrial refrigeration equipment is utilized in wide range of End Use industries such as processing of cold storage applications, food and beverages and chemical processing, where temperature control of the materials is required. Industrial Refrigeration Equipmentare for that products that needed to be kept under the particular temperature in order to increase the life span of certain materials. The rising demand for innovative and compact refrigeration systems, increasing government support to strengthen cold chain infrastructure in developing countries and growing adoption of natural refrigerant-based refrigeration systems due to stringent regulatory policies are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, introduction of innovative products and other strategic alliance by various market player will create a lucrative opportunity for this market. For instance, as per company’s news release in November 2019, Danfoss A/S launched 6 new innovative products from its cooling segment at RefCold India. The company assures the newly products are set to change the standard of applications for the industrial refrigeration and cooling industry. The products are-Danfoss Intelligent Purging System (IPS)/Air Purger; Danfoss Gas Detector; Danfoss Plate Heat Exchanger; EKE 400; IFCD Defrost Module; ICSH 2 Step Solenoid Valve. However, high installation cost and other expenses is the major factor restraining the growth of global Industrial Packaging market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Industrial Refrigeration Equipment market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

Johnson Controls International plc.

Emerson Electric Co.

United Technologies Corporation

Parker Hannifin Corp

Danfoss A/S

Ingersoll-Rand plc

Lennox International Inc.

Dover Corporation

GEA Group AG

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Refrigeration Compressor

Evaporators Unit

Industrial Rack

Heat Exchanger

Others

By Application:

Food & Beverage Production

Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals

Energy Industry

Logistics Industry

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

The market research report paints a clear picture of the global Industrial Refrigeration Equipment market by providing you with qualitative research and quantitative research based on which you can assess the market to make entry into the market, make investments, or make reports & presentations. Get in touch with Market Research Port for the most competitively priced report on the global Industrial Refrigeration Equipment market.

Main Chapters From The Table of Content :

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

1.1.Market Snapshot

1.2.Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1.Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2.Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market, by Type, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3.Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market, by Application, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3.Key Trends

1.4.Estimation Methodology

1.5.Research Assumption

Chapter 2.Global Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market Definition and Scope

2.1.Objective of the Study

2.2.Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1.Scope of the Study

2.2.2.Industry Evolution

2.3.Years Considered for the Study

2.4.Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3.Global Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market Dynamics

3.1.Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1.Market Drivers

3.1.2.Market Challenges

3.1.3.Market Opportunities

Chapter 4.Global Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market Industry Analysis

4.1.Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1.Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2.Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3.Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4.Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5.Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6.Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2.PEST Analysis

4.2.1.Political

4.2.2.Economical

4.2.3.Social

4.2.4.Technological

4.3.Investment Adoption Model

4.4.Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5.Global Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market, by Type

5.1.Market Snapshot

5.2.Global Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3.Global Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4.Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1.Refrigeration Compressor

5.4.2.Evaporators Unit

5.4.3.Industrial Rack

5.4.4.Heat Exchanger

5.4.5.Others

Chapter 6.Global Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market, by Application

6.1.Market Snapshot

6.2.Global Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3.Global Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4.Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1.Food & Beverage Production

6.4.2.Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals

6.4.3.Energy Industry

6.4.4.Logistics Industry

6.4.5.Others

Chapter 7.Global Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market, Regional Analysis

7.1.Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2.North America Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market

7.2.1.U.S. Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market

7.2.1.1. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.1.2.Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.2.Canada Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market

7.3.Europe Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market Snapshot

7.3.1.U.K. Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market

7.3.2.Germany Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market

7.3.3.Rest of Europe Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market

7.4.Asia-Pacific Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market Snapshot

7.4.1.China Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market

7.4.2.India Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market

7.4.3.Japan Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market

7.4.4.Rest of Asia Pacific Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market

7.5.Latin America Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market Snapshot

7.5.1.Brazil Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market

7.5.2.Mexico Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market

7.6.Rest of The World Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Market

Chapter 8.Competitive Intelligence

8.1.Top Market Strategies

8.2.Company Profiles

8.2.1. Johnson Controls International plc

8.2.1.1.Key Information

8.2.1.2.Overview

8.2.1.3.Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

8.2.1.4.Product Summary

8.2.1.5.Recent Developments

8.2.2.Emerson Electric Co.

8.2.3.United Technologies Corporation

8.2.4.Parker Hannifin Corp

8.2.5.Danfoss A/S

8.2.6.Ingersoll-Rand plc

8.2.7.Lennox International Inc.

8.2.8.Dover Corporation

8.2.9.GEA Group AG

8.2.10.Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Chapter 9.Research Process

9.1.Research Process

9.1.1.Data Mining

9.1.2.Analysis

9.1.3.Market Estimation

9.1.4.Validation

9.1.5.Publishing

9.2.Research Attributes

9.3.Research Assumption

