Global Industrial Packaging Market 2026 Industry Analysis, Forecasts, Market Trends, Growth Projections, Key Solutions, Investments, Developments, Opportunities & Challenges – Grief, Mondi PLC, Amcor, WestRock Company

Competitive Research Report on Industrial Packaging Market with through focus on Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Emerging Opportunities, Upcoming Challenges, Growth Projections, Business Investments, Recent Developments, Market Shares, Key Applications and Global Overview by 2026.

Market research reports are considered an integral part for many business organizations as it provides them with the much needed information to proliferate their business’ reach within the market. These high-profile and concise research reports throws light on the current market facts and figures, its projections, future prospects and also help delineate competitor analysis and customer behaviour. The Industrial Packaging market is globally recognized for its super productive and ever-efficient functioning. From their detailed qualitative and quantitative research to accurate SWOT and PEST analysis, this market research reports provide great knowledge on how to go about using different strategies to open up opportunities in a diverse market.

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Talking about diverse markets, we all know the impact COVID-19 has had on the Industrial Packaging market. It certainly changed the economic landscape and every business had to go through the struggle of adjusting to alternatives. As markets around them battled with the repercussions of the virus, the Industrial Packaging market continued to dish out the needed business revenue and business opportunities. The market was able to sway through these challenges with the help of well adaptive and flexible business strategies and the vital and timely investments by their key players.

The global Industrial Packaging market is one of the fastest-growing markets in the world. The following report contains all the statistics and facts & figures related to the global Industrial Packaging market. Their business strategies, sales data, projections, and a host of other important data have been covered for an in-depth outlook. The report also has PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, risk analysis, and regional analysis. Grief Inc., Mondi PLC, Amcor Limited, WestRock Company and more – all the leading companies operating in the global Industrial Packaging market and their business strategies have been profiled in this research report.

Global Industrial Packaging Market is valued approximately USD 64.3 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.4% over the forecast period 2020-2026. The isolation rules have resulted in short supply and event cancellation and reduced manufacturing and production activities seen across the world. Thus COVID-19 crisis led to some of the sharpest declines in recent times in demand for certain types of oackaging while accelerating the growth of e-commerce shipments across the world. Industrial Packagingare bulky, sensitive to external atmosphere and therefore conserves the product for longer time during storage and transportation specifically with hermetically sealed packaging and secured from external contamination. The rising demand for packaging in major Asian markets such as India and China, strong demand from the food & beverage packaging industry, high optimization in pack size and safety regulations are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the introduction of products and other strategic alliance by various market players will increase demand for this market. For instance, according to company’s news release in November 2018, Greif Inc. Launched a new high speed production line for small steel drums at Vreeland in The Netherland. This investment will enhance the production of head steel drums(12L to 38L), improving performance, optimizing lead times and offering delivery flexibility. However, Stringent Regulations is the major factor restraining the growth of global Industrial Packaging market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Industrial Packaging market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world due to increasing exports from emerging economies such as China and India. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

Grief, Inc.

Mondi PLC

Amcor Limited

WestRock Company

The International Paper Company

Bemis Company, Inc.

Orora Limited

Mauser Group N.V

Sigma Plastics Group

Wuxi Sifang Drums Limited Company

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Drums

IBCS

Sacks

Pails

Crates

Others

By Material:

Paperboard

Plastic

Metal

Wood

By Application:

Chemical & Pharmaceuticals

Building & Construction

Food & Beverages

Oil & Lubricants

Automotive

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Industrial Packaging Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

The market research report paints a clear picture of the global Industrial Packaging market by providing you with qualitative research and quantitative research based on which you can assess the market to make entry into the market, make investments, or make reports & presentations. Get in touch with Market Research Port for the most competitively priced report on the global Industrial Packaging market.

FAQs answered in this Market Research Report:

Which factors are responsible for the rapid growth of the Industrial Packaging market?

Which product segment will be at the top in 2021?

In the upcoming years, which regional markets will be at the top?

Which product and application segments will have a long term growth?

What are the emerging opportunities and business challenges in the Industrial Packaging market?

What are the upcoming and emerging trends in the global market?

What are the business strategies of the top business players in the Industrial Packaging market?

After post COVID-19 lockdown, what will be the scenario in the Industrial Packaging market?

Main Chapters From The Table of Content :

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

1.1.Market Snapshot

1.2.Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1.Industrial Packaging Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2.Industrial Packaging Market, by Type, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3.Industrial Packaging Market, by Material, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4.Industrial Packaging Market, by Application, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3.Key Trends

1.4.Estimation Methodology

1.5.Research Assumption

Chapter 2.Global Industrial Packaging Market Definition and Scope

2.1.Objective of the Study

2.2.Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1.Scope of the Study

2.2.2.Industry Evolution

2.3.Years Considered for the Study

2.4.Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3.Global Industrial Packaging Market Dynamics

3.1.Industrial Packaging Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1.Market Drivers

3.1.2.Market Challenges

3.1.3.Market Opportunities

Chapter 4.Global Industrial Packaging Market Industry Analysis

4.1.Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1.Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2.Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3.Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4.Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5.Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6.Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2.PEST Analysis

4.2.1.Political

4.2.2.Economical

4.2.3.Social

4.2.4.Technological

4.3.Investment Adoption Model

4.4.Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5.Global Industrial Packaging Market, by Type

5.1.Market Snapshot

5.2.Global Industrial Packaging Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3.Global Industrial Packaging Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4.Industrial Packaging Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Drums

5.4.2.IBCS

5.4.3.Sacks

5.4.4.Pails

5.4.5.Crates

5.4.6.Others

Chapter 6.Global Industrial Packaging Market, by Material

6.1.Market Snapshot

6.2.Global Industrial Packaging Market by Material, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3.Global Industrial Packaging Market Estimates & Forecasts by Material 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4.Industrial Packaging Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Paperboard

6.4.2.Plastic

6.4.3.Metal

6.4.4.Wood

Chapter 7.Global Industrial Packaging Market, by Application

7.1.Market Snapshot

7.2.Global Industrial Packaging Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3.Global Industrial Packaging Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

7.4.Industrial Packaging Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1.Chemical & Pharmaceuticals

7.4.2.Building & Construction

7.4.3.Food & Beverages

7.4.4.Oil & Lubricants

7.4.5.Automotive

7.4.6.Others

Chapter 8.Global Industrial Packaging Market, Regional Analysis

8.1.Industrial Packaging Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2.North America Industrial Packaging Market

8.2.1.U.S. Industrial Packaging Market

8.2.1.1. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.1.2.Material breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.1.3. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.2.Canada Industrial Packaging Market

8.3.Europe Industrial Packaging Market Snapshot

8.3.1.U.K. Industrial Packaging Market

8.3.2.Germany Industrial Packaging Market

8.3.3.Rest of Europe Industrial Packaging Market

8.4.Asia-Pacific Industrial Packaging Market Snapshot

8.4.1.China Industrial Packaging Market

8.4.2.India Industrial Packaging Market

8.4.3.Japan Industrial Packaging Market

8.4.4.Rest of Asia Pacific Industrial Packaging Market

8.5.Latin America Industrial Packaging Market Snapshot

8.5.1.Brazil Industrial Packaging Market

8.5.2.Mexico Industrial Packaging Market

8.6.Rest of The World Industrial Packaging Market

Chapter 9.Competitive Intelligence

9.1.Top Market Strategies

9.2.Company Profiles

9.2.1. Grief, Inc.

9.2.1.1.Key Information

9.2.1.2.Overview

9.2.1.3.Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2.1.4.Product Summary

9.2.1.5.Recent Developments

9.2.2.Mondi PLC

9.2.3.Amcor Limited

9.2.4.WestRock Company

9.2.5.The International Paper Company

9.2.6.Bemis Company, Inc.

9.2.7.Orora Limited

9.2.8.Mauser Group N.V

9.2.9.Sigma Plastics Group

9.2.10.Wuxi Sifang Drums Limited Company

Chapter 10.Research Process

10.1.Research Process

10.1.1.Data Mining

10.1.2.Analysis

10.1.3.Market Estimation

10.1.4.Validation

10.1.5.Publishing

10.2.Research Attributes

10.3.Research Assumption

