Global In-Memory Database Market Seeks to New Posture of Market Trends, Opportunities and Breakthrough Point During 2020-2027

The In-Memory Database market research in this report provided by Global Market Monitor includes historical and forecast market data, consumer demand, application segmentation details, and price trends. This report also provides a detailed overview and data analysis of major In-Memory Database companies during the forecast period.

An in-memory database is a database management system that primarily relies on main memory for computer data storage. It is contrasted with database management systems that employ a disk storage mechanism. In-memory databases are faster than disk-optimized databases because disk access is slower than memory access, the internal optimization algorithms are simpler and execute fewer CPU instructions. Accessing data in memory eliminates seek time when querying the data, which provides faster and more predictable performance than disk.

Major industry players’ market share, revenue, company profile, and SWOT analysis are covered in the In-Memory Database market research report. In the future, production and consumption are estimated to develop stately. As a result of meeting the surging demand, more manufacturers are expected to go into this industry.

Major companies analyzed in this report are:

Datastax

SAP

IBM Corporation

Teradata Corporation

Kognitio Ltd.

Oracle Corporation

Amazon Web Services

Enea Ab

Mcobject LLC

Kitewheel

Quadient

Microsoft Corporation

Pointillist

Tableau Software

Market Segments by Application:

Healthcare

Government and Defense

IT and Telecom

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Transportation and Logistics

Retail and Consumer Goods

Manufacturing

Others

Segmentation on the Basis of Type:

On-demand

On-premises

Regional Segment Analysis

The report focuses on detailed analysis of major regions like North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia), and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

