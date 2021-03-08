Global Hospitality Market 2026 Industry Analysis, Forecasts, Market Trends, Growth Projections, Key Solutions, Investments, Developments, Opportunities & Challenges – Compass Group PLC, Marriott International, Starbucks Coffee, Subway

“

Competitive Research Report on Hospitality Market with through focus on Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Emerging Opportunities, Upcoming Challenges, Growth Projections, Business Investments, Recent Developments, Market Shares, Key Applications and Global Overview by 2026.

Market research reports are considered an integral part for many business organizations as it provides them with the much needed information to proliferate their business’ reach within the market. These high-profile and concise research reports throws light on the current market facts and figures, its projections, future prospects and also help delineate competitor analysis and customer behaviour. The Hospitality market is globally recognized for its super productive and ever-efficient functioning. From their detailed qualitative and quantitative research to accurate SWOT and PEST analysis, this market research reports provide great knowledge on how to go about using different strategies to open up opportunities in a diverse market.

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Talking about diverse markets, we all know the impact COVID-19 has had on the Hospitality market. It certainly changed the economic landscape and every business had to go through the struggle of adjusting to alternatives. As markets around them battled with the repercussions of the virus, the Hospitality market continued to dish out the needed business revenue and business opportunities. The market was able to sway through these challenges with the help of well adaptive and flexible business strategies and the vital and timely investments by their key players.

The global Hospitality market is one of the fastest-growing markets in the world. The following report contains all the statistics and facts & figures related to the global Hospitality market. Their business strategies, sales data, projections, and a host of other important data have been covered for an in-depth outlook. The report also has PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, risk analysis, and regional analysis. Compass Group PLC, Marriott International Inc., Starbucks Coffee, Subway and more – all the leading companies operating in the global Hospitality market and their business strategies have been profiled in this research report.

Global Hospitality Market is valued approximately USD XXX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Hospitalityindustry is a broad service industry which offers lodging, food and drinks services to the customers. The industry has further expanded to cover event planning, theme parks, cruise lines and more. These facilities are mainly utilized by the tourist who doesn’t have access to accommodation and food service. Hence the growing tourism across the globe drives the market for Hospitalityindustry. As per the World Travel & Tourism Council, the tourism industry contributed USD 8.9 trillion to the global GDP in 2019 accounting for 10.3% of the global GDP. Also, it accounted for USD 1.7 trillion visitor exports of which 28.3% were global services exports. Further, the rising trend to travel places among the youth further fuels the market growth. Moreover, the growing ease of travel with number of international travel departures increasing aids the market for Tourism. As per the World Travel & Tourism Council, the tourism industry contributed USD 8.9 trillion to the global GDP in 2019 accounting for 10.3% of the global GDP. Also, it accounted for USD 1.7 trillion visitor exports of which 28.3% were global services exports. Further, promotions from various travel organizations such as World Tourism Organization, rising investments to create amenities and luxury hotels further boosts the market growth. As per the WTTC, in 2019 the global tourism sector witnessed a USD 948 billion capital Investments. Although, the spread of the COVID-19 has brought a large-scale disruption in the tourism market. As with the surging pandemic, travel restrictions have been imposed by governments since January 2020 across the globe to stop the spread of the disease. This has closed majority of the tourist places across the globe. As per the report by the World Tourism Organization, 96% of all worldwide destinations have introduced travel restrictions in response to the pandemic as of 6 April, 2020. Of these around 90 destinations are completely or partially closed for tourists. This restriction on travel and tourist places have brought a steep decline in the bookings and check in in hotels. However, factors such as natural calamities, political unrests impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global Hospitality market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of large number of hotels and amenities across the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as rising disposable income, changing life style and growing accommodation and travel industry would create lucrative growth prospects for the Hospitality market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Compass Group PLC

Marriott International Inc.

Starbucks Coffee

Subway

Sodexo

Aramark Corporation

McDonald’s Corporation

Hilton Worldwide Holding Inc.

Chick-fil-A

Elior Group S.A

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Food and Beverage Services

Non-Residential Accommodation services

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 20198

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Hospitality Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

The market research report paints a clear picture of the global Hospitality market by providing you with qualitative research and quantitative research based on which you can assess the market to make entry into the market, make investments, or make reports & presentations. Get in touch with Market Research Port for the most competitively priced report on the global Hospitality market.

FAQs answered in this Market Research Report:

Which factors are responsible for the rapid growth of the Hospitality market?

Which product segment will be at the top in 2021?

In the upcoming years, which regional markets will be at the top?

Which product and application segments will have a long term growth?

What are the emerging opportunities and business challenges in the Hospitality market?

What are the upcoming and emerging trends in the global market?

What are the business strategies of the top business players in the Hospitality market?

After post COVID-19 lockdown, what will be the scenario in the Hospitality market?

Main Chapters From The Table of Content :

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

1.1.Market Snapshot

1.2.Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1.Hospitality Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2.Hospitality Market, by Type, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3.Key Trends

1.4.Estimation Methodology

1.5.Research Assumption

Chapter 2.Global Hospitality Market Definition and Scope

2.1.Objective of the Study

2.2.Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1.Scope of the Study

2.2.2.Industry Evolution

2.3.Years Considered for the Study

2.4.Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3.Global Hospitality Market Dynamics

3.1.Hospitality Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1.Market Drivers

3.1.2.Market Challenges

3.1.3.Market Opportunities

Chapter 4.Global Hospitality Market Industry Analysis

4.1.Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1.Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2.Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3.Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4.Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5.Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6.Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2.PEST Analysis

4.2.1.Political

4.2.2.Economical

4.2.3.Social

4.2.4.Technological

4.3.Investment Adoption Model

4.4.Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5.Global Hospitality Market, by Type

5.1.Market Snapshot

5.2.Global Hospitality Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3.Global Hospitality Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4.Hospitality Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Food and Beverage Services

5.4.2.Non-Residential Accommodation services

Chapter 6.Global Hospitality Market, Regional Analysis

6.1.Hospitality Market, Regional Market Snapshot

6.2.North America Hospitality Market

6.2.1.U.S. Hospitality Market

6.2.1.1. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

6.2.2. Canada Hospitality Market

6.3.Europe Hospitality Market Snapshot

6.3.1.U.K. Hospitality Market

6.3.2.Germany Hospitality Market

6.3.3.Rest of Europe Hospitality Market

6.4.Asia-Pacific Hospitality Market Snapshot

6.4.1.China Hospitality Market

6.4.2.India Hospitality Market

6.4.3.Japan Hospitality Market

6.4.4.Rest of Asia Pacific Hospitality Market

6.5.Latin America Hospitality Market Snapshot

6.5.1.Brazil Hospitality Market

6.5.2.Mexico Hospitality Market

6.6.Rest of The World Hospitality Market

Chapter 7.Competitive Intelligence

7.1.Top Market Strategies

7.2.Company Profiles

7.2.1. Compass Group PLC

7.2.1.1.Key Information

7.2.1.2.Overview

7.2.1.3.Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

7.2.1.4.Product Summary

7.2.1.5.Recent Developments

7.2.2. Marriott International Inc.

7.2.3.Starbucks Coffee

7.2.4.Subway

7.2.5.Sodexo

7.2.6.Aramark Corporation

7.2.7.McDonald’s Corporation

7.2.8.Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.

7.2.9.Chick-fil-A

7.2.10.Elior Group S.A

Chapter 8.Research Process

8.1.Research Process

8.1.1.Data Mining

8.1.2.Analysis

8.1.3.Market Estimation

8.1.4.Validation

8.1.5.Publishing

8.2.Research Attributes

8.3.Research Assumption

