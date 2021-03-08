Global Hearables Market 2021 Size, Status and Precise Outlook – Sonova Holding AG, Demant A/S, WS Audiology A/S, Starkey Hearing Technologies, Cochlear Limited

Hearables Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Hearables Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The Global Hearables Market is expected to register a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Top Leading Companies of Global Hearables Market are Sonova Holding AG, Demant A/S, WS Audiology A/S, Starkey Hearing Technologies, Cochlear Limited, Apple Inc. (Incl Beats Electronics), Xiaomi Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd (Harman International Industries Inc. (Incl JBL), Bose Corporation and others.

Regional Outlook of Hearables Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Industry News and Developments:

– April 2020: GN Group launched Re sound assist live to provide a new hearing care solution and is expected to reduce the need for in-office visits of older during these ongoing COVID 19 pandemic situations. However, GN believes its innovative solutions can offer the broadest range of at-home hearing care services for those who are suffering from hearing loss problems.

– February 2020: Starkey launched Livio Edge AI to provide a unique hearing experience for its customers. The company believes that it can provide improved sound quality and sound processing for challenging listening environments. Moreover, its Edge Mode can provide an AI-based analysis of the acoustic environment and can make immediate adjustments for the patients.

Key Market Trends:

Wireless Headphones to Hold the Significant Market Share

– The shifting preference of consumers is expected to drive the growth of this market. Wireless headphones are enabled with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi technology, which helps the user to connect their phones and other devices with these headphones. Additionally, the rapid demand for mobility services is also fuelling the growth of this market.

– The new technological advancements of wireless headphones are the primary drivers of this market. For instance, in 2019, Apple launched Airpods Pro, which is integrated with Active Noise Cancellation and superior, immersive sound. Moreover, this product also provides additional benefits to its consumers, such as Voice-activated Siri, Audio sharing, and Eartip fit test.

– Furthermore, hearable computing is the fastest emerging technology that offers hands-free calling and communication to ensure noise-free mobile communication to its customers. For instance, in 2020, Xiaomi launched Mi AirDots 2 SE, which is not only a cost-effective solution for its customers but also provides smart voice control along with touch controls for volume and track change.

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Hearables Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

