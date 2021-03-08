Global GaN Devices Industry Market Report 2020, Forecast Till 2027 By Type, End-use, Geography and Player

Latest market research report on Global GaN Devices Market published by Global Market Monitor, offers updated COVID-19 Impacts on global or regional GaN Devices market.

According to this market research and analysis, the opto semiconductor segment accounted for the maximum shares and dominated the market. The increasing adoption of GaN opto-semiconductors by various sectors such as military, aerospace and defense, and consumer electronics, will drive the growth of the market in the next few years.

GaN has superior properties than silicon such as high breakdown voltage and saturation velocity. The bandgap in GaN is almost thrice the bandgap of silicon. Thus, GaN has the ability to improve power conversion efficiencies, raise power density levels, extend battery lives, and accelerate switching speeds in different end-user segments such as consumer electronics products, telecommunications hardware, electric vehicles, or domestic appliances

Competition Analysis

Major competitors of the global GaN Devices market include:

Mitsubishi Chemical

NTT Advanced Technology

Nichia

Fujitsu

AZZURO Semiconductors

OSRAM Opto Semiconductors

Panasonic Semiconductors

Aixtron

NXP Semiconductors

Toshiba

Infineon Technologies

EPIGAN

GaN Systems

International Quantum Epitaxy (IQE)

Qorvo

RF Micro Devices

Cree Incorporated

Avago Technologies

Koninklijke Philips

Texas Instruments

Worldwide GaN Devices Market by Application:

Consumer Electronics

Automotive & Transportation

Industrial Use

Aerospace and Defense

Other

By Type:

Power Semiconductor

Opto Semiconductor

Other

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of GaN Devices Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of GaN Devices Market by Types

4 Segmentation of GaN Devices Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of GaN Devices Market in Major Countries

7 North America GaN Devices Landscape Analysis

8 Europe GaN Devices Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific GaN Devices Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa GaN Devices Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Global GaN Devices market: regional segments

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

GaN Devices Market Intended Audience:

– GaN Devices manufacturers

– GaN Devices traders, distributors, and suppliers

– GaN Devices industry associations

– Product managers, GaN Devices industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

– Market Research and consulting firms

Key Features of the GaN Devices Market Report

-Report customization as per the client’s requirements

-Analysis of product segments for GaN Devices market with historical data and forecast

-Learn about the various market strategies that are being adopted by leading companies

-Global GaN Devices market size & trends, drivers, constraints, growth opportunities, regional and country level analysis, investment opportunities, and recommendations

-It provides a six-year forecast based on GaN Devices market growth forecasts

