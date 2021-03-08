Global Facilities Management Software Market 2026 Industry Analysis, Forecasts, Market Applications, Growth Projections, Key Solutions, Investments, Developments, Opportunities & Challenges – International Business Machines (IBM), Oracle, Systems, Archibus Trimble Inc

“

Competitive Research Report on Facilities Management Software Market with through focus on Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Emerging Opportunities, Upcoming Challenges, Growth Projections, Business Investments, Recent Developments, Market Shares, Key Applications and Global Overview by 2026.

Market research reports are considered an integral part for many business organizations as it provides them with the much needed information to proliferate their business’ reach within the market. These high-profile and concise research reports throws light on the current market facts and figures, its projections, future prospects and also help delineate competitor analysis and customer behaviour. The Facilities Management Software market is globally recognized for its super productive and ever-efficient functioning. From their detailed qualitative and quantitative research to accurate SWOT and PEST analysis, this market research reports provide great knowledge on how to go about using different strategies to open up opportunities in a diverse market.

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Talking about diverse markets, we all know the impact COVID-19 has had on the Facilities Management Software market. It certainly changed the economic landscape and every business had to go through the struggle of adjusting to alternatives. As markets around them battled with the repercussions of the virus, the Facilities Management Software market continued to dish out the needed business revenue and business opportunities. The market was able to sway through these challenges with the help of well adaptive and flexible business strategies and the vital and timely investments by their key players.

The global Facilities Management Software market is one of the fastest-growing markets in the world. The following report contains all the statistics and facts & figures related to the global Facilities Management Software market. Their business strategies, sales data, projections, and a host of other important data have been covered for an in-depth outlook. The report also has PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, risk analysis, and regional analysis. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Oracle Corporation, Systems, Archibus Inc, Trimble Inc and more – all the leading companies operating in the global Facilities Management Software market and their business strategies have been profiled in this research report.

Global Facilities Management Software Market is valued approximately at USD XXX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Facility management software manages the operations, and need for repairs and maintenance work in an organization through a web-based panel. This software aids the firms in saving costs and managing the building premises efficiently and effectively.. And Hence these Facility management software are introduced into the organizations to keep a track of the maintenance and repair works and to recheck the needs of the facility in real time. This software aids in saving money through early detection of faults and need for repairs. Hence the growing need among facility managers to reduce day to day operational costs of maintaining and managing the facilities drives the market towards growth. Moreover, rising adoption of these software among mid-size enterprises aids the market growth. This increase in adoption coupled with increasing demand for integrated facility management helps the firms achieve economies of scale. Hence driving the market growth. Further, emergence of the Software as a service deployment model and changing focus of the forms towards virtual workplace and mobility aids the ease in adoption of the software in the organization. However, lack of a managerial awareness and dependence on the in-house facility management team impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026. Although, integration of the BIM in the facility solutions and implementation of the digital twin technology creates lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

The regional analysis of global Facilities Management Software market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the early adoption of technology such as IoT and presence of major key players in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as rising disposable income, rising organization infrastructure and growing number of mid-size enterprises would create lucrative growth prospects for the Facilities Management Software market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Oracle Corporation

Systems, Applications, and Products (SAP) SE

Archibus Inc

Trimble Inc

CA Technologies

Accruent LLC

Planon Corporation

FM:Systems Group LLC

Ioffice Inc

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Solution

Services

By Deployment Type:

On-Premise

Cloud

By Vertical:

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Construction and Real Estate

BFSI

Government

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 20198

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Facilities Management Software Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

The market research report paints a clear picture of the global Facilities Management Software market by providing you with qualitative research and quantitative research based on which you can assess the market to make entry into the market, make investments, or make reports & presentations. Get in touch with Market Research Port for the most competitively priced report on the global Facilities Management Software market.

