Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure/Stations Market 2021 to 28: ABB (Switzerland), ChargePoint, Inc. (U.S.), Tesla, Inc. (U.S.), Schneider Electric SE

Charging stations merely deliver the energy to the vehicle, usually in the form of a high voltage AC or DC supply. They don’t normally have the functions of the charger which must transform the electrical energy into a form that can be applied directly to the battery.

The global electric vehicle charging stations market size was valued at USD 39.70 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 100.96 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of +24% during the forecast period.

The top most Players in the Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure/Stations Market include:-

ABB (Switzerland), ChargePoint, Inc. (U.S.), Tesla, Inc. (U.S.), Schneider Electric SE (France), Siemens AG (Germany), Efacec (Portugal), Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan), Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc. (U.S.), EVBox (The Netherland), Blink Charging (U.S.), Alfen (The Netherland), The New Motion B.V. (The Netherland), Star Charge (China), Eaton Corporation Inc (Ireland), SemaConnect (U.S.), Webasto (Germany), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), and ClipperCreek Inc. (U.S.), among others.

Segment by type:-

Plug-in Charging Station

Level 1 Charging Station

Level 2 Charging Station

Level 3 Charging Station

Wireless Charging Station

Segment by Component:-

Hardware

Software

By Charging infrastructure:-

Off-Board Top-Down Pantograph

On-Board Bottom-Up Pantograph

By connector type:-

CCS

CHAdeMO

GB/T

Tesla Supercharger

Type 1 (SAE J1772)

Type 2 (IEC 62196)

By regional analysis:-

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Reasons to Purchase Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure/Stations Market Report:

The report analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service within the region also indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region.

The report provides opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure/Stations Industry.

The report indicates the region and segment that’s expected to witness the fastest growth.

Competitive landscape which includes the market ranking of the main players, along with new product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions.

The report provides extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the main market players.

The report gives the present as well as the future market outlook of the industry regarding recent developments, growth opportunities, drivers, challenges, and restraints of both emerging also as developed regions.

