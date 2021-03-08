Global Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market 2026 Industry Analysis, Forecasts, Market Applications, Growth Projections, Key Solutions, Investments, Developments, Opportunities & Challenges – Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Abbott, Functional Neuromodulation Ltd.

“

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Talking about diverse markets, we all know the impact COVID-19 has had on the Deep Brain Stimulation Devices market. It certainly changed the economic landscape and every business had to go through the struggle of adjusting to alternatives. As markets around them battled with the repercussions of the virus, the Deep Brain Stimulation Devices market continued to dish out the needed business revenue and business opportunities. The market was able to sway through these challenges with the help of well adaptive and flexible business strategies and the vital and timely investments by their key players.

The global Deep Brain Stimulation Devices market is one of the fastest-growing markets in the world. The following report contains all the statistics and facts & figures related to the global Deep Brain Stimulation Devices market. Their business strategies, sales data, projections, and a host of other important data have been covered for an in-depth outlook. The report also has PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, risk analysis, and regional analysis. Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott, Functional Neuromodulation Ltd. and more – all the leading companies operating in the global Deep Brain Stimulation Devices market and their business strategies have been profiled in this research report.

Global Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market is valued approximately at USD 0.9 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.5% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Deep brain stimulation (DBS) is a surgical procedure used in the treatment of various neurological disorders such as debilitating motor symptoms of Parkinson’s Disease (PD), essential tremor and dystonia. DBS therapy is generally advised to the patients who do not responding to medicines for at least five years. In this therapy, electrodes are inserted in particular area of affected brain, which delivers electrical impulses that control abnormal impulses. Further, this treatment is permitted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), for patients who cannot have epilepsy surgery, that separates or eliminates the part of the brain that causes seizures. Rise in prevalence of neurological disease such as Parkinson, surging investment for neurological R&D, and escalating demand for minimally invasive techniques due to enhanced patient outcomes are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. According to study of Global Burden of Disease 2015, it is estimated that the prevalence of Parkinson’s to be approximately 6.2 million people worldwide in 2015 and it would reach approximately 13 million people with Parkinson’s by 2040. Also, numerous Parkinson’s Disease Foundation reveals that approximately 60,000 Americans are diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease every year. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the demand of deep brain Stimulation devices across the world. However, the availability of other treatment options such as drug therapies and surgeries and stringent regulatory framework are some major factors expected to impede the growth of global deep brain Stimulation devices market over the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing number of patients diagnosed with Parkinson, along with the wide availability of technologically advanced deep brain stimulation devices in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period, due to rising prevalence of neurodegenerative disorders aided with unmet demand for effective and long-term solutions in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Medtronic

Boston Scientific Corporation

Abbott

Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA

Functional Neuromodulation Ltd.

Beijing PINS Medical Co., Ltd.

NeuroPace Inc.

Neuronetics Inc.

Nevro Corporation

Cyberonics, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Single Channel Deep Brain Stimulator

Dual Channel Deep Brain Stimulator

By Application:

Pain Management

Epilepsy

Parkinson’s Disease

Essential Tremor

Others

By End-Use:

Hospitals

Neurology Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Research Centers

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

The market research report paints a clear picture of the global Deep Brain Stimulation Devices market by providing you with qualitative research and quantitative research based on which you can assess the market to make entry into the market, make investments, or make reports & presentations. Get in touch with Market Research Port for the most competitively priced report on the global Deep Brain Stimulation Devices market.

Main Chapters From The Table of Content :

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

1.1.Market Snapshot

1.2.Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1.Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market, by Product, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2.Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3.Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market, by End-Use, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4.Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3.Key Trends

1.4.Estimation Methodology

1.5.Research Assumption

Chapter 2.Global Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market Definition and Scope

2.1.Objective of the Study

2.2.Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1.Scope of the Study

2.2.2.Industry Evolution

2.3.Years Considered for the Study

2.4.Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3.Global Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market Dynamics

3.1.Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1.Market Drivers

3.1.2.Market Challenges

3.1.3.Market Opportunities

Chapter 4.Global Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market Analysis

4.1.Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1.Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2.Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3.Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4.Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5.Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6.Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2.PEST Analysis

4.2.1.Political

4.2.2.Economical

4.2.3.Social

4.2.4.Technological

4.3.Investment Adoption Model

4.4.Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5.Global Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market, by Product

5.1.Market Snapshot

5.2.Global Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market by Product, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3.Global Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4.Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1.Single Channel Deep Brain Stimulator

5.4.2.Dual Channel Deep Brain Stimulator

Chapter 6.Global Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market, by Application

6.1.Market Snapshot

6.2.Global Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3.Global Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4.Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1.Pain Management

6.4.2.Epilepsy

6.4.3.Parkinson’s Disease

6.4.4.Essential Tremor

6.4.5.Others

Chapter 7.Global Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market, by End-Use

7.1.Market Snapshot

7.2.Global Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market by End-Use, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3.Global Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-Use 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

7.4.Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1.Hospitals

7.4.2.Neurology Clinics

7.4.3.Ambulatory Surgical Centers

7.4.4.Research Centers

Chapter 8.Global Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market, Regional Analysis

8.1.Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2.North America Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market

8.2.1.U.S. Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market

8.2.1.1.Product breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.1.2.Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.1.3.End-Use breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.2.Canada Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market

8.3.Europe Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market Snapshot

8.3.1.U.K. Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market

8.3.2.Germany Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market

8.3.3.Rest of Europe Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market

8.4.Asia-Pacific Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market Snapshot

8.4.1.China Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market

8.4.2.India Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market

8.4.3.Japan Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market

8.4.4.Rest of Asia Pacific Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market

8.5.Latin America Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market Snapshot

8.5.1.Brazil Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market

8.5.2.Mexico Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market

8.6.Rest of The World Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market

Chapter 9.Competitive Intelligence

9.1.Top Market Strategies

9.2.Company Profiles

9.2.1.Medtronic

9.2.1.1.Key Information

9.2.1.2.Overview

9.2.1.3.Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2.1.4.Product Summary

9.2.1.5.Recent Developments

9.2.2.Boston Scientific Corporation

9.2.3.Abbott

9.2.4.Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA

9.2.5.Functional Neuromodulation Ltd.

9.2.6.Beijing PINS Medical Co., Ltd.

9.2.7.NeuroPace Inc.

9.2.8.Neuronetics Inc.

9.2.9.Nevro Corporation

9.2.10.Cyberonics, Inc.

Chapter 10.Research Process

10.1.Research Process

10.1.1.Data Mining

10.1.2.Analysis

10.1.3.Market Estimation

10.1.4.Validation

10.1.5.Publishing

10.2.Research Attributes

10.3.Research Assumption

