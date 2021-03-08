Global Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market 2026 Industry Analysis, Forecasts, Market Trends, Growth Projections, Key Solutions, Developments, Opportunities & Challenges – Hologic, GE Healthcare, Phillips Healthcare, Gamma Medica

“

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Talking about diverse markets, we all know the impact COVID-19 has had on the Breast Cancer Diagnostics market. It certainly changed the economic landscape and every business had to go through the struggle of adjusting to alternatives. As markets around them battled with the repercussions of the virus, the Breast Cancer Diagnostics market continued to dish out the needed business revenue and business opportunities. The market was able to sway through these challenges with the help of well adaptive and flexible business strategies and the vital and timely investments by their key players.

The global Breast Cancer Diagnostics market is one of the fastest-growing markets in the world. The following report contains all the statistics and facts & figures related to the global Breast Cancer Diagnostics market. Their business strategies, sales data, projections, and a host of other important data have been covered for an in-depth outlook. The report also has PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, risk analysis, and regional analysis. Hologic Inc., GE Healthcare, Phillips Healthcare, Gamma Medica Inc. and more – all the leading companies operating in the global Breast Cancer Diagnostics market and their business strategies have been profiled in this research report.

Global Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market is valued approximately USD 5.0 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.8% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Breast cancer is a malignant tumor formed in the breast cells that can spread into the whole parts of the body. It is diagnosed with the use of several tests to locate the site of initiation and the spread of the tumor to several parts of the body. At the initial stage, it can be diagnosed through certain screening tests such as yearly mammograms, MRI and CT scan. Increasing incidence of breast cancer among women, growing number of approvals for breast cancer diagnosis technologies, and favorable reimbursement framework for breast cancer diagnosis are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. According to the World Cancer Research Fund International (WCRFI), breast cancer is the most common form of cancer in women worldwide with an average 2million new cases being detected every year. American Cancer Research Society (ACRS) anticipates by 2030, that incident rate of breast cancer is expected to reach over 9.9 million cases with over 5.5 million annual deaths, primarily due to aging population. Similarly, as per the European Breast Cancer Coalition, incidence in the EU-28 in 2018 was estimated to be around 404,920. This, in turn, is anticipated to accelerate the demand of breast cancer diagnostics around the world. However, high installation cost of devices and side effects of radiation are the few factors expected to impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global Breast Cancer Diagnostics market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the high patient awareness, well-established diagnostic infrastructure, and the early adoption of technologically advanced imaging systems in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026, due to rising incidence of breast cancer and rapidly improving healthcare infrastructure in the countries like China and India.

Major market player included in this report are:

Hologic Inc.

GE Healthcare

Phillips Healthcare

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Gamma Medica Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Aurora Imaging Technology Inc.

Dilion Technologies Inc.

Genomic Health

NanoString Technologies, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Diagnostic Type:

Ionizing breast imaging technologies

Non-ionizing imaging technologies

By End-User:

Hospitals

Cancer research centers/institutes

Diagnostic Clinical laboratories

Ambulatory Surgical centers

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Main Chapters From The Table of Content :

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

1.1.Market Snapshot

1.2.Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1.Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2.Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market, by Diagnostic Type, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3.Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market, by End-User, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3.Key Trends

1.4.Estimation Methodology

1.5.Research Assumption

Chapter 2.Global Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market Definition and Scope

2.1.Objective of the Study

2.2.Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1.Scope of the Study

2.2.2.Industry Evolution

2.3.Years Considered for the Study

2.4.Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3.Global Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market Dynamics

3.1.Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1.Market Drivers

3.1.2.Market Challenges

3.1.3.Market Opportunities

Chapter 4.Global Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market Industry Analysis

4.1.Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1.Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2.Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3.Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4.Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5.Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6.Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2.PEST Analysis

4.2.1.Political

4.2.2.Economical

4.2.3.Social

4.2.4.Technological

4.3.Investment Adoption Model

4.4.Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5.Global Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market, by Diagnostic Type

5.1.Market Snapshot

5.2.Global Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market by Diagnostic Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3.Global Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market Estimates & Forecasts by Diagnostic Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4.Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1.Ionizing breast imaging technologies

5.4.2.Non-ionizing imaging technologies

Chapter 6.Global Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market, by End-User

6.1.Market Snapshot

6.2.Global Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market by End-User, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3.Global Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-User 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4.Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1.Hospitals

6.4.2.Cancer research centers/institutes

6.4.3.Diagnostic Clinical laboratories

6.4.4.Ambulatory Surgical centers

Chapter 7.Global Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market, Regional Analysis

7.1.Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2.North America Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market

7.2.1.U.S. Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market

7.2.1.1.Diagnostic Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.1.2.End-User breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.2.Canada Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market

7.3.Europe Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market Snapshot

7.3.1.U.K. Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market

7.3.2.Germany Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market

7.3.3.Rest of Europe Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market

7.4.Asia-Pacific Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market Snapshot

7.4.1.China Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market

7.4.2.India Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market

7.4.3.Japan Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market

7.4.4.Rest of Asia Pacific Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market

7.5.Latin America Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market Snapshot

7.5.1.Brazil Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market

7.5.2.Mexico Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market

7.6.Rest of The World Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market

Chapter 8.Competitive Intelligence

8.1.Top Market Strategies

8.2.Company Profiles

8.2.1.Hologic Inc.

8.2.1.1.Key Information

8.2.1.2.Overview

8.2.1.3.Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

8.2.1.4.Product Summary

8.2.1.5.Recent Developments

8.2.2.GE Healthcare

8.2.3.Phillips Healthcare

8.2.4.Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

8.2.5.Gamma Medica Inc.

8.2.6.Toshiba Corporation

8.2.7.Aurora Imaging Technology Inc.

8.2.8.Dilion Technologies Inc.

8.2.9.Genomic Health

8.2.10.NanoString Technologies, Inc.

Chapter 9.Research Process

9.1.Research Process

9.1.1.Data Mining

9.1.2.Analysis

9.1.3.Market Estimation

9.1.4.Validation

9.1.5.Publishing

9.2.Research Attributes

9.3.Research Assumption

