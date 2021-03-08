Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market 2026 Industry Analysis, Forecasts, Growth Projections, Key Solutions, Investments, Developments, Opportunities & Challenges – Bio-Rad Laboratories, HiMedia Laboratories, Alifax

“

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Talking about diverse markets, we all know the impact COVID-19 has had on the Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test market. It certainly changed the economic landscape and every business had to go through the struggle of adjusting to alternatives. As markets around them battled with the repercussions of the virus, the Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test market continued to dish out the needed business revenue and business opportunities. The market was able to sway through these challenges with the help of well adaptive and flexible business strategies and the vital and timely investments by their key players.

The global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test market is one of the fastest-growing markets in the world. The following report contains all the statistics and facts & figures related to the global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test market. Their business strategies, sales data, projections, and a host of other important data have been covered for an in-depth outlook. The report also has PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, risk analysis, and regional analysis. Bio-Rad Laboratories, HiMedia Laboratories, Alifax and more – all the leading companies operating in the global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test market and their business strategies have been profiled in this research report.

Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market is valued approximately at USD 3.0 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.2% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Antibacterial susceptibility testing is used to determine the specific drugs which can affect the particular bacteria. These tests provide guidance to the physician in drug preference and dosage for difficult-to-treat infections. The antimicrobial tests can provide better treatment facilities to cooperate with the complex situation which affects individuals of all ages and races. Rising incidences of antibacterial-resistant infections, increased funding, research grants, public-private investments, increasing government initiatives and focus on infection control in healthcare settings are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) based in the U.S. estimated that antibacterial resistance can cause more than 23,000 deaths and 2 million infections each year. Also, it is estimated that over 25,000 deaths owing to antibacterial-resistant infections caused in Europe every year. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the demand for antimicrobial susceptibility tests, thus contributing to the growth of the global market. However, high cost of automated antimicrobial susceptibility testing systems, coupled with unfavorable reimbursement scenario are the few factors expected to hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising incidence of antibiotic-resistant infections, coupled with the well-established awareness programs for precision medicine and the use of antimicrobial testing in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026, due to increasingly becoming saturated and manufacturers and suppliers of antimicrobial susceptibility test products in the countries like China and India.

Major market player included in this report are:

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

HiMedia Laboratories

Biomerieux

Alifax

Becton Dickinson, and Company

Creative Diagnostics

Resistell AG

Danaher Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Merck KGaA

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Manual Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing

Automated Laboratory Instruments

Culture and Growth Media

Consumables

By Type:

Antibacterial Testing

Antifungal Testing

Antiparasitic Testing

Others

By Application:

Clinical Diagnostics

Drug Discovery and Development

Epidemiology

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Main Chapters From The Table of Content :

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

1.1.Market Snapshot

1.2.Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1.Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2.Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market, by Product, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3.Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market, by Type, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4.Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market, by Application, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3.Key Trends

1.4.Estimation Methodology

1.5.Research Assumption

Chapter 2.Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market Definition and Scope

2.1.Objective of the Study

2.2.Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1.Scope of the Study

2.2.2.Industry Evolution

2.3.Years Considered for the Study

2.4.Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3.Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market Dynamics

3.1.Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1.Market Drivers

3.1.2.Market Challenges

3.1.3.Market Opportunities

Chapter 4.Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market Industry Analysis

4.1.Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1.Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2.Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3.Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4.Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5.Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6.Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2.PEST Analysis

4.2.1.Political

4.2.2.Economical

4.2.3.Social

4.2.4.Technological

4.3.Investment Adoption Model

4.4.Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5.Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market, by Product

5.1.Market Snapshot

5.2.Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market by Product, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3.Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4.Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1.Manual Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing

5.4.2.Automated Laboratory Instruments

5.4.3.Culture and Growth Media

5.4.4.Consumables

Chapter 6.Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market, by Type

6.1.Market Snapshot

6.2.Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3.Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4.Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1.Antibacterial Testing

6.4.2.Antifungal Testing

6.4.3.Antiparasitic Testing

6.4.4.Others

Chapter 7.Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market, by Application

7.1.Market Snapshot

7.2.Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3.Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

7.4.Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1.Clinical Diagnostics

7.4.2.Drug Discovery and Development

7.4.3.Epidemiology

7.4.4.Others

Chapter 8.Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market, Regional Analysis

8.1.Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2.North America Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market

8.2.1.U.S. Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market

8.2.1.1.Product breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.1.2.Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.1.3.Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.2.Canada Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market

8.3.Europe Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market Snapshot

8.3.1.U.K. Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market

8.3.2.Germany Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market

8.3.3.Rest of Europe Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market

8.4.Asia-Pacific Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market Snapshot

8.4.1.China Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market

8.4.2.India Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market

8.4.3.Japan Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market

8.4.4.Rest of Asia Pacific Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market

8.5.Latin America Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market Snapshot

8.5.1.Brazil Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market

8.5.2.Mexico Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market

8.6.Rest of The World Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market

Chapter 9.Competitive Intelligence

9.1.Top Market Strategies

9.2.Company Profiles

9.2.1.Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

9.2.1.1.Key Information

9.2.1.2.Overview

9.2.1.3.Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2.1.4.Product Summary

9.2.1.5.Recent Developments

9.2.2.HiMedia Laboratories

9.2.3.Biomerieux

9.2.4.Alifax

9.2.5.Becton Dickinson, and Company

9.2.6.Creative Diagnostics

9.2.7.Resistell AG

9.2.8.Danaher Corporation

9.2.9.Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

9.2.10.Merck KGaA

Chapter 10.Research Process

10.1.Research Process

10.1.1.Data Mining

10.1.2.Analysis

10.1.3.Market Estimation

10.1.4.Validation

10.1.5.Publishing

10.2.Research Attributes

10.3.Research Assumption

