Global 3D Time-of-flight Camera Industry Market Report 2020, Forecast Till 2027 By Type, End-use, Geography and Player
Global Market Monitor recently published a market research report on 3D Time-of-flight Camera, which studied 3D Time-of-flight Camera industry outlook, competitive situation, regional market analysis, type & application segment analysis, and market trend forecast by 2027.
Market Player
Key players profiled in the global 3D Time-of-flight Camera market are:
PMD Technologies
Fastree3D
Teledyne
SoftKinetic (Sony)
TriDiCam
Infineon
Texas Instruments
Microchip Technology
Melexis
LMI Technologies
STMicroelectronics
Espros Photonics
ifm Electronic
IFM Electronic GmbH
Canesta (Microsoft)
PrimeSense (Apple)
MESA (Heptagon)
Odos-imaging
3D Time-of-flight Camera End-users:
Consumer Electronics
Robotics and Drone
Machine Vision and Industrial Automation
Entertainment
Security and Surveillance
Automotive
Others
3D Time-of-flight Camera Type Abstract
Based on the basis of the type, the 3D Time-of-flight Camera can be segmented into:
Illumination Unit
Optics
Image Sensor
Driver Electronics
Computation/Interface
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of 3D Time-of-flight Camera Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of 3D Time-of-flight Camera Market by Types
4 Segmentation of 3D Time-of-flight Camera Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of 3D Time-of-flight Camera Market in Major Countries
7 North America 3D Time-of-flight Camera Landscape Analysis
8 Europe 3D Time-of-flight Camera Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific 3D Time-of-flight Camera Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa 3D Time-of-flight Camera Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
The regional analysis covers:
North America (U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)
In-depth 3D Time-of-flight Camera Market Report: Intended Audience
3D Time-of-flight Camera manufacturers
Downstream vendors and end-users
Traders, distributors, and resellers of 3D Time-of-flight Camera
3D Time-of-flight Camera industry associations and research organizations
Product managers, 3D Time-of-flight Camera industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market Research and consulting firms
