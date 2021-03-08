GCC Aviation Infrastructure Market Growing Massively by 2021-2025 Major Players: ASGC Construction LLC, Al Naboodah Construction Group, Aljaber Group

The Global GCC Aviation Infrastructure Market Research Report Forecast 2021 – 2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). It provides an in-depth study of the GCC Aviation Infrastructure market by using SWOT analysis. This gives a complete analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The GCC Aviation Infrastructure Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 30% discount on this report)

Get a Free Sample PDF Copy of the Latest Research on GCC Aviation Infrastructure Market 2021 Before the purchase:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202152829/gcc-aviation-infrastructure-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?mode=69

Top Key Players in the Global GCC Aviation Infrastructure Market: ASGC Construction LLC, Al Naboodah Construction Group, Aljaber Group, HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft, Matar Construction, Arabtec Construction LLC, TAV Tepe Akfen Investment Construction and Operation Co., BEUMER Group

Key Market Trends

Rising Passenger Traffic Fostering Infrastructure Modernization

The aviation industry in the GCC and wider Middle-East region supports USD 130 billion in economic activity, equivalent to 4.4% of the regions gross domestic product (GDP). The GCC region has become a global tourist hub. Tourism contributes about 7% of the regions economy. As per the IATA, in 2019, the Middle East region accounted for around 10% of the global scheduled passenger and freight traffic. To support a rapid increase in passenger movement, the governments of the Gulf nations are investing resources towards enhancing and expanding the current capabilities of the existing aviation infrastructure. The capacity utilization of the major airports in the region is nearly at their threshold, hence, a potential investment of USD 100 billion is anticipated to make to cope with the YoY passenger growth of around 10%. As of May 2018, there were around 95 ongoing aviation infrastructure construction projects in the region. The total worth of the ongoing projects is estimated at USD 49 billion, wherein, USD 45 billion was directed towards the airport terminal projects and more than USD 3 billion was meant for the construction and development of the hangar, runway, and ancillary facilities.

Regional Analysis for Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global GCC Aviation Infrastructure market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Inquire for Discount:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202152829/gcc-aviation-infrastructure-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/discount?mode=69

Saudi Arabia and the UAE are Anticipated to Dominate the Market

Currently, the major airports in the UAE and Saudi Arabia account for nearly 80% of the regional passenger traffic. Also, the airport infrastructure in both countries constitutes an estimated 81% of the existent aviation infrastructure amongst the GCC countries. Among the six GCC countries, the UAE is the leading investor, with nearly USD 136.1 billion of investment planned for the aviation industry during 2011-2021. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has temporarily halted investments, and the airports are focused on bolstering the critical global supply chains and facilitating the shipment of humanitarian aid to 24 different countries impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Besides the expansion of the international airports in both countries, some new airport projects are also underway. For instance, in Saudi Arabia, a new airport is also being built in Abha to accommodate five million passengers per year while another new airport has been planned for Jizan. Such developments are anticipated to drive the share of Saudi Arabia and the UAE during the forecast period.

This GCC Aviation Infrastructure Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2015-2020

– Expected market growth until 2025

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– 3 months of analyst support

Buy Full Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/07202152829?mode=su?mode=69

Customization of this Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please contact our sales professional ([email protected]), we will ensure you obtain the report which works for your needs.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

ABOUT US:

Market Insights Reports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. Market Insights Reports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

Email: [email protected] | [email protected]