Gastro-esophageal Adenocarcinoma Epidemiology Forecast to 2030

Gastro-esophageal Adenocarcinoma Epidemiology Forecast 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Gastro-esophageal Adenocarcinoma, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Gastro-esophageal Adenocarcinoma trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Gastro-esophageal Adenocarcinoma Understanding

Gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma includes esophageal adenocarcinoma, gastroesophageal junctional adenocarcinoma, and gastric adenocarcinoma. There is an increasing trend in the incidence of these cancers in the 7MM.

Gastroesophageal cancer (GEC), comprising proximal esophagogastric junction (EGJ) and distal gastric cancer (GC), is a significant public health concern. The epidemiology of these tumors has significantly changed over the past several decades especially in developed countries. There is a recognized decrease in incidence and mortality of distal GC and an increase in incidence and mortality of proximal EGJ cancer.

Anatomically, gastroesophageal cancer (GEC) is comprised of two recognized tumor types, according to the 2010 American Joint Committee on Cancer (AJCC) TNM staging system. The first is esophageal/esophagogastric adenocarcinoma, herein referred to as EGJ cancers, entailing tumors arising between 5 cm proximal to the z-line (the endoscopic landmark demarcating the esophagus/stomach boundary) and 5 cm distal to the z-line into the stomach (gastric cardia). The EGJ encompasses the traditional Siewert EGJ classifications I, II, and III. Type I Siewert EGJ is considered esophageal adenocarcinoma. The second recognized tumor type is gastric adenocarcinoma (GC), also termed non-cardia GC, referring to tumors arising anywhere 5 cm distal from the z-line to the pylorus.

Gastro-esophageal Adenocarcinoma Epidemiology Perspective

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by Total Incident Cases of Gastro-esophageal Adenocarcinoma, Gender-specific Incident Cases of Gastro-esophageal Adenocarcinoma, Stage-specific Incident Cases of Gastro-esophageal Adenocarcinoma, Grade-specific Incident Cases of Gastro-esophageal Adenocarcinoma, and HER2 Positive Incident Cases of Gastro-esophageal Adenocarcinoma in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2018 to 2030.

Gastro-esophageal Adenocarcinoma Detailed Epidemiology Segmentation

– As per analysis, there was a total of 211,383 Gastro-esophageal Adenocarcinoma incident cases in 2020, increasing at a CAGR of 1.54% for the study period 2018-2030.

– Japan showed the highest incident population of Gastro-esophageal Adenocarcinomas, as compared to other 7MM countries in 2020 which was 115,627.

– Among the European 5 countries, Germany had the highest incident population of Gastro-esophageal Adenocarcinoma with 13,881 cases, followed by the United Kingdom with 13,366 cases, in 2020.

– Epidemiology model for Gastro-esophageal Adenocarcinoma estimates that out of the total incident population of 40,423 cases in the US, in 2020, 29,480 and 10,943 cases were contributed by males and females, respectively.

– In 2020, the incident cases of Gastro-esophageal Adenocarcinoma in Stage IV were 18,318. Remaining Stage I, Stage II, and Stage III contributed to 6,872, 5,838, and 7,793 cases from the total incident cases.

– In 2020, the grade-specific incident cases for Grade I, Grade II, Grade III, and Grade IV were 1,617, 10,237, 25,284, and 808, in the US.

– HER2 positive Gastro-esophageal Adenocarcinomas was found in 7,648 incident cases in the United States, in 2020.

Brows this full [email protected] https://martresearch.com/market-analysis/gastro-esophageal-adenocarcinoma-epidemiology-forecast-to-2030/2/46658

Scope of the Report

– The report covers the descriptive overview of Gastro-esophageal Adenocarcinoma, explaining its causes, genomics, staging, and other parameters.

– The report provides insight into the 7MM historical and forecasted patient pool covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

-The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Gastro-esophageal Adenocarcinoma.

– The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population.

– The report provides the segmentation of the disease epidemiology for 7MM by Total Incident Cases of Gastro-esophageal Adenocarcinoma, Gender-specific Incident Cases of Gastro-esophageal Adenocarcinoma, Stage-specific Incident Cases of Gastro-esophageal Adenocarcinoma, Grade-specific Incident Cases of Gastro-esophageal Adenocarcinoma, and HER2 Positive Incident Cases of Gastro-esophageal Adenocarcinoma.

Report Highlights

– 10-Year Forecast of Gastro-esophageal Adenocarcinoma

– 7MM Coverage

– Total Incident Cases of Gastro-esophageal Adenocarcinoma

– Gender-specific Incident Cases of Gastro-esophageal Adenocarcinoma

– Stage-specific Incident Cases of Gastro-esophageal Adenocarcinoma

– Grade-specific Incident Cases of Gastro-esophageal Adenocarcinoma

– HER2 Positive Incident Cases of Gastro-esophageal Adenocarcinoma

Request a sample of this research [email protected] https://martresearch.com/contact/request-sample/2/46658

Key Questions Answered

– What are the disease risk, burdens, and unmet needs of Gastro-esophageal Adenocarcinoma?

– What is the historical Gastro-esophageal Adenocarcinoma patient pool in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the UK), and Japan?

– What would be the forecasted patient pool of Gastro-esophageal Adenocarcinoma at the 7MM level?

– What will be the growth opportunities across the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to Gastro-esophageal Adenocarcinoma?

– Out of the above-mentioned countries, which country would have the highest incident population of Gastro-esophageal Adenocarcinoma during the forecast period (2021-2030)?

– At what CAGR the population is expected to grow across the 7MM during the forecast period (2021-2030)?

Reasons to buy

The Gastro-esophageal Adenocarcinoma report will allow the user to –

– Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the 7MM Gastro-esophageal Adenocarcinoma epidemiology forecast.

– The Gastro-esophageal Adenocarcinoma epidemiology report and model were written and developed by Masters and Ph.D. level epidemiologists.

– The Gastro-esophageal Adenocarcinoma epidemiology model developed is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based on transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over the eleven-year forecast period using reputable sources.

Key Assessments

– Patient Segmentation

– Disease Risk and Burden

– Risk of disease by the segmentation

– Factors driving growth in a specific patient population

Geographies Covered

– The United States

– EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

– Japan

Study Period: 2018 to 2030

Chapter One: Key Insights

Chapter Two: Executive Summary of Gastro-esophageal Adenocarcinoma

Chapter Three: Gastro-esophageal Adenocarcinoma: Epidemiology Overview at a Glance

3.1. Epidemiology Share (%) by Country of Gastro-esophageal Adenocarcinoma in 2018

3.2. Epidemiology Share (%) by Country of Gastro-esophageal Adenocarcinoma in 2030

Chapter Four: Gastro-esophageal Adenocarcinoma: Disease Background and Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Causes of Gastro-esophageal Adenocarcinoma

4.2.1. Hereditary Cancer Predisposition Syndromes Associated with an Increased Risk for Esophageal and EGJ Cancers

4.2.2. Hereditary Cancer Predisposition Syndromes Associated with an Increased Risk for Esophageal and EGJ Cancers

4.2.3. Other risk factors

4.3. Genomics in Gastro-esophageal Adenocarcinoma

4.3.1. Disease Classification in the Pregenomic Era

4.3.2. Molecular Classification in the Genomics Era

4.4. Staging of Gastric Cancer

4.5. Staging of Esophageal Cancer

4.6. Diagnosis of Gastric Cancer

4.6.1. Genetic risk assessment

4.6.2. Routine blood tests

4.6.3. Imaging tests

4.6.4. Endoscopic resection

4.6.5. Laparoscopy with cytology

4.6.6. Biopsy of metastases

4.6.7. Biomarker testing

4.7. Diagnosis of Esophageal Cancer

4.7.1. Blood tests

4.7.2. CT scan

4.7.3. PET/CT scan

4.7.4. Upper endoscopy and biopsy

4.7.5. Endoscopic ultrasound

4.7.6. Bronchoscopy

4.7.7. Laparoscopy

4.7.8. Tumor biomarker testing

4.8. Diagnostic Guidelines for Gastric Cancer

4.8.1. Gastric cancer: ESMO Clinical Practice Guidelines for diagnosis, treatment, and follow-up

4.9. Diagnostic Guidelines for Esophageal Cancer

4.9.1. Oesophageal cancer: ESMO Clinical Practice Guidelines for diagnosis, treatment, and follow-up

4.9.2. The Society of Thoracic Surgeons Guidelines on the Diagnosis and Staging of Patients with Esophageal Cancer

Chapter Five: Epidemiology and Patient Population

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Methodology

5.3. Trends of Epidemiology in Gastro-esophageal Adenocarcinoma

5.4. Total Incident Cases of Gastro-esophageal Adenocarcinoma in the 7MM

Chapter Six: United States Epidemiology

6.1. Assumptions and Rationale

6.2. Total Incident Cases of Gastro-esophageal Adenocarcinoma in the United States

6.3. Gender-specific Incident Cases of Gastro-esophageal Adenocarcinoma in the United States

6.4. Stage-specific Incident Cases of Gastro-esophageal Adenocarcinoma in the US

6.5. Grade-specific Incident Cases of Gastro-esophageal Adenocarcinoma in the US

6.6. HER2 Positive Incident Cases of Gastro-esophageal Adenocarcinoma in the US

Chapter Seven: EU5 Epidemiology

7.1. Assumptions and Rationale

7.2. Germany

7.2.1. Total Incident Cases of Gastro-esophageal Adenocarcinoma in Germany

7.2.2. Gender-specific Incident Cases of Gastro-esophageal Adenocarcinoma in Germany

7.2.3. Stage-specific Incident Cases of Gastro-esophageal Adenocarcinoma in Germany

7.2.4. Grade-specific Incident Cases of Gastro-esophageal Adenocarcinoma in Germany

7.2.5. HER2 Positive Incident Cases of Gastro-esophageal Adenocarcinoma in Germany

7.3. France

7.3.1. Total Incident Cases of Gastro-esophageal Adenocarcinoma in France

7.3.2. Gender-specific Incident Cases of Gastro-esophageal Adenocarcinoma in France

7.3.3. Stage-specific Incident Cases of Gastro-esophageal Adenocarcinoma in France

7.3.4. Grade-specific Incident Cases of Gastro-esophageal Adenocarcinoma in France

7.3.5. HER2 Positive Incident Cases of Gastro-esophageal Adenocarcinoma in France

7.4. Italy

7.4.1. Total Incident Cases of Gastro-esophageal Adenocarcinoma in Italy

7.4.2. Gender-specific Incident Cases of Gastro-esophageal Adenocarcinoma in Italy

7.4.3. Stage-specific Incident Cases of Gastro-esophageal Adenocarcinoma in Italy

7.4.4. Grade-specific Incident Cases of Gastro-esophageal Adenocarcinoma in Italy

7.4.5. HER2 Positive Incident Cases of Gastro-esophageal Adenocarcinoma in Italy

7.5. Spain

7.5.1. Total Incident Cases of Gastro-esophageal Adenocarcinoma in Spain

7.5.2. Gender-specific Incident Cases of Gastro-esophageal Adenocarcinoma in Spain

7.5.3. Stage-specific Incident Cases of Gastro-esophageal Adenocarcinoma in Spain

7.5.4. Grade-specific Incident Cases of Gastro-esophageal Adenocarcinoma in Spain

7.5.5. HER2 Positive Incident Cases of Gastro-esophageal Adenocarcinoma in Spain

7.6. United Kingdom

7.6.1. Total Incident Cases of Gastro-esophageal Adenocarcinoma in the United Kingdom

7.6.2. Gender-specific Incident Cases of Gastro-esophageal Adenocarcinoma in the United Kingdom

7.6.3. Stage-specific Incident Cases of Gastro-esophageal Adenocarcinoma in the UK

7.6.4. Grade-specific Incident Cases of Gastro-esophageal Adenocarcinoma in the UK

7.6.5. HER2 Positive Incident Cases of Gastro-esophageal Adenocarcinoma in the UK

Chapter Eight: Japan Epidemiology

8.1. Assumptions and Rationale

8.2. Total Incident Cases of Gastro-esophageal Adenocarcinoma in Japan

8.3. Gender-specific Incident Cases of Gastro-esophageal Adenocarcinoma in Japan

8.4. Stage-specific Incident Cases of Gastro-esophageal Adenocarcinoma in Japan

8.5. Grade-specific Incident Cases of Gastro-esophageal Adenocarcinoma in Japan

8.6. HER2 Positive Incident Cases of Gastro-esophageal Adenocarcinoma in Japan

Chapter Nine: Appendix

9.1. Bibliography

9.2. Report Methodology

Chapter Ten: Our Capabilities

Chapter Eleven: Disclaimer

Chapter Twelve: About us

Buy this [email protected]https://martresearch.com/paymentform/2/46658/Single_User

About Us:

We, at MART RESEARCH value your time the most as we believe that time saved is directly proportional to profits earned. Before launching ourselves into this service, we did an extensive survey to understand the challenges clients face while gaining access to authentic data reports. The need of the hour was a common platform which could showcase published reports across a wide range of sectors. To overcome this limitation, we setup a repository which is a comprehensive one-stop shop for all your report requirements. It is user friendly, easy to browse, search and acquire reports which would fulfill your generalized as well as customized business needs.



Contact Us:

Mart Research

5708 Copper Creek Court Charlotte North Carolina 28227, USA

+1-857-300-1122

[email protected]