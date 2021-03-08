GaN Power Devices Global Market Study Focus on Top Companies and Crucial Drivers
This latest GaN Power Devices report published by Global Market Monitor covers the current market dynamics, and provides effective competition strategies and market guidelines for the majority of practitioners.
Competitive Companies
The GaN Power Devices market report covers the leading players in the market and analyzes their key strategies. Leading players in this market include:
NTT Advanced Technology
EPIGAN
AZZURO Semiconductors
Cree Incorporated
International Quantum Epitaxy (IQE)
Texas Instruments
Koninklijke Philips
RF Micro Devices
Toshiba
Mitsubishi Chemical
Fujitsu
Aixtron
Segmentation on the Basis of Application:
Server and Other IT Equipments
High-efficiency and Stable Power Supplies
Rapidly Expanding HEV/EV Devices
Type Segmentation
600V
Other
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of GaN Power Devices Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of GaN Power Devices Market by Types
4 Segmentation of GaN Power Devices Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of GaN Power Devices Market in Major Countries
7 North America GaN Power Devices Landscape Analysis
8 Europe GaN Power Devices Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific GaN Power Devices Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa GaN Power Devices Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Global GaN Power Devices market: regional segments
North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)
The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)
Target Audience:
GaN Power Devices manufacturers
Distributors and resellers of GaN Power Devices
GaN Power Devices industry associations
Product managers, GaN Power Devices industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market research and consulting firms
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
GaN Power Devices potential investors
GaN Power Devices key stakeholders
GaN Power Devices end-user sectors
Research and Development (R&D) companies
Key questions answered in the report
What will the market size and growth rate be in 2026?
What segment or region will drive or lead market growth and what are the reasons?
How will market drivers, constraints and future opportunities affect market dynamics and subsequent analysis of relevant trends?
What key strategies are used by top vendors to increase revenue?
