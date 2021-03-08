Fog Networking Market 2021 Disclosing Latest Advancements – Amazon Web Services, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell Inc., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Nebbiolo Technologies

Fog Networking Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 – 2026)

The fog networking market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 67.90% over the forecast period (2021-2026).

The fog networking market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 67.90% over the forecast period (2021-2026).

Key Players of Fog Networking Market are: Amazon Web Services, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell Inc., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Nebbiolo Technologies, Nokia Corporation, Qualcomm Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Industry News and Developments:

– April 2018 – Amazon developed a technology to bring machine learning smarts to edge computing, through AWS Greengrass. The latest version (v1.5.0) can run Apache MXNet and TensorFlow Lite models locally on edge devices based on NVIDIA Jetson TX2 and Intel Atom architectures.

Key Market Trends

Smart Meter to Witness Higher Growth

– A smart meter is an electronic device that records the consumption of electrical energy units and communicates it to the power company from which the power is supplied.

– Many power companies across the world are planning to adopt smart meters to remotely monitor consumers’ energy consumptions and to prevent fraudulent energy consumption. Moreover, smart energy and metering solutions are becoming more prevalent in both businesses and households.

– The data collected by smart meters is sufficient to draw inferences, such as the behavior, sleeping cycle, home occupancy, eating routines, etc. of the consumers. However, for it to make sense, the data needs to be analyzed in real-time.

– The data collected per household can be used by various organizations. For instance, an electric or power company can sell its products or services based on energy units consumed.

– As smart meters produce a tremendous amount of data, which is hard to process and analyze, even with cloud computing, there is a need for fog computing, which offers a place for collecting, computing, and storing smart meter data before transmitting it to the cloud.



North America Occupies the Largest Market Share

– The North American region occupies the largest share in the market, as most fog networking enterprises are based out of North America. Moreover, most cloud computing providers working in this region have already started offering fog networking hardware and software solutions, to stay up to date with the technology.

– The OpenFog Consortium, which is a consortium of high tech companies and academic institutions across the world, aiming at the standardization and promotion of fog computing in various capacities and fields, including companies like Cisco, Dell, Intel, and Microsoft, is also headquartered in the United States. More companies are joining this consortium, to gain insights about fog computing.

– The North American region is also the leader in IoT and 5G technology, which generates a huge amount of data to be processed in real time.

– With the emergence of connected cars in the region, the market is expected to witness huge growth, as the cars will need to communicate with not only each other but also traffic lights, where traffic lights will act as fog nodes. Moreover, these cars will require real-time analysis of data to function accurately.

This report analyses the impact of the COVID-19 on the Fog Networking market share in the short and long term.

At the beginning of 2021, COVID-19 disease began to spread around the world, millions of people worldwide were infected with COVID-19 disease, and major countries around the world have implemented foot prohibitions and work stoppage orders. Except for the medical supplies and life support products industries, most industries have been greatly impacted, and Fog Networking industries have also been greatly affected. With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Fog Networking industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Fog Networking market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 15 from 2015 to 2021, in the next few years, Fog Networking market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2027.

The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, and recent developments in both historic and present contexts. The report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing.

