Fire Pump Market 2020 – Overview and Analysis, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Market Status and Forecast by Players, Regions to 2027

Latest market research report on Global Fire Pump Market published by Global Market Monitor, offers updated COVID-19 Impacts on global or regional Fire Pump market.

This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of Fire Pump, presents the global Fire Pump market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, and forecast to 2025. In terms of production side, this report researches the Fire Pump capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Fire Pump by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc. A fire pump is a part of a fire sprinkler system’s water supply and can be powered by electric, diesel or steam. The pump intake is either connected to the public underground water supply piping, or a static water source (e.g., tank, reservoir, lake). The pump provides water flow at a higher pressure to the sprinkler system risers and hose standpipes. There are generally three types of drive power used for fire pump, which include diesel engine, petrol engine and electric motors. Petrol motors are commonly used for portable fire pump and light duty firefighting. The main manufacturers of petrol motors for fire pumps include Honda, Briggs & Stratton and other regional brands. Diesel engines are suitable for firefighting application in factory, building, pier and other high capacity fire pumps. Worldwide, the main manufacturers of fire pumps are Pentair, Grundfos and Flowserve. The three enterprises are famous in the fire pump industry because of wonderful product performance and related services. Electric motors are the most widely used drive power for fire pumps, which is efficient and convenient. In 2016, electric motor power fire pumps occupied about 50% of the total fire pumps market. Currently, North America is the largest production region of fire pump based on revenue; in 2016, North America holds about 33% revenue share of global fire pump. It is followed by Europe and Japan, which respectively have around 32% and 15% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of production. Geographically, developing countries such as China and India are becoming more and more important in the market and investors should pay more attention to these countries. For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of fire pump producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers. Over the past five years, the price of fire pump has experienced a reducing trend. The Fire Pump market was valued at 1320 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 1720 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Fire Pump.

Major Manufacture:

Darley

GeXin Pump

Flowserve

EAST PUMP

Shanghai Kaiquan

Sulzer

CNP

PACIFIC PUMP

Grundfos

Panda Group

IDEX

ZHONGQUAN Pump

KSB

ITT

Waterous

WILO

Pentair

Ebara

LIANCHENG Group

Rosenbauer

Shaanxi Aerospace Power

SHIBAURA

Global Fire Pump market: Application segments

Industry Application

Commercial Application

Field Emergency

Others

By Type:

Diesel Engine Power

Gasoline Engine Power

Electric Motor Power

Others

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Fire Pump Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Fire Pump Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Fire Pump Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Fire Pump Market in Major Countries

7 North America Fire Pump Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Fire Pump Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Fire Pump Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Fire Pump Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Key Regions Overview

Major countries of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world are all exhaustive analyzed in the report. Apart from this, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.

Fire Pump Market Intended Audience:

– Fire Pump manufacturers

– Fire Pump traders, distributors, and suppliers

– Fire Pump industry associations

– Product managers, Fire Pump industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

– Market Research and consulting firms

What Information does this report contain?

The report covers the prediction and analysis of the global Fire Pump market at the global and regional levels.

The report includes drivers and constraints that affect market growth.

Discussed details about market opportunities.

The assessments for the regional market layout characteristics in the world.

The report includes detailed company profiles for prominent market participants.

