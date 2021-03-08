Fiber Optic Component Market 2021 Analysis by Global Manufacturers – Lumentum Operations LLC, Broadcom Corporation, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd

Fiber Optic Component Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Fiber Optic Component Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The Fiber Optic Component Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% over the forecast period 2020 to 2025.

Top Leading Companies of Global Fiber Optic Component Market are Lumentum Operations LLC, Broadcom Corporation, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd, II-VI Incorporated, Accelink Technologies Corporation, Oclaro Inc., Acacia Communications, Inc., EMCORE Corporation, Fiber Mountain, Inc, Fujitsu Optical Components Limited, Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., NeoPhotonics Corporation, Mwtechnologies LDA, O-Net Tech Group and others.

Regional Outlook of Fiber Optic Component Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Industry News and Developments:

– April 2020 – Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. announced that it has acquired Thunderbolt 3 certification for its new active optical cables (AOCs) from Intel Corporation, the company that established the Thunderbolt 3 standard. Sumitomo Electric developed 40 Gbps Thunderbolt 3 AOCs for high-speed transmission to meet the needs for long-distance transmission.

– Feb 2020 – Infinera and Lumentum Holdings Inc. (Lumentum), announced a collaboration to bring to market XR optics-based networking solutions. Featuring the industry’s first point-to-multipoint coherent optical aggregation technology, XR optics is designed to disrupt optical networking economics by enabling new transport architectures.

Key Market Trends:

Fiber Optic Cables to Dominate the Market

– As the internet continues to expand at an exponential rate, so does the demand for increased bandwidth. The global demand for higher internet bandwidth is presenting lucrative opportunities for the fiber optic cable vendors, encouraging the market growth, as, according to Equinix, by 2020, the total global interconnection bandwidth is projected to increase from 1,144 terabits per second in 2016 to 4,991 terabits per second by 2020.

– According to ITU in 2019, the number of internet users worldwide was 4.13 billion, up from 3.92 billion in the previous year. A vast amount of information is conveyed across the internet each day, with information forms such as multimedia and video on the rise. The result is a need for a communication infrastructure such as fiber optic cables that can handle vast quantities of data and deliver this effectively on a global scale.

– The use of light within fiber optic cables offers several security benefits compared to a traditional copper cable. This is why they are increasingly favored in today’s world, as there is a greater focus than ever before on protecting sensitive data.

APAC to Drive the Market

– According to Internet World Stats, geographic analysis of the audience found that China accounted for 37.1% of internet users in Asia as of May 2020, followed by India with 24.3%. China’s internet penetration reached 58.4% in that year. Moreover, as per World Bank stats, in 2020, Southeast Asia was the region throughout the Asia Pacific, which had the highest internet penetration, in which 66% of the total Southeast Asian population used the internet. In comparison, internet penetration in South Asia was 48% in 2020.

– Many governments of developed nations, like China and Japan, are investing in high-speed networks and are quickly transitioning from traditional networks to high-speed FTTH (Fiber to the home) networks. Thus, the liberalization of regulatory systems and support from governments for digitization push is poised to benefit the fiber optic component market growth.

– Additionally, the consistent increase in the use of smartphones and internet facilities in the region adds to the adoption of optical fiber components for telecommunication applications. Also, 5G connections (excluding IoT) are anticipated to reach USD 670 million in Asia-Pacific by 2025, accounting for approximately about 60% of the global 5G connections, according to GSMA.

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Fiber Optic Component Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

