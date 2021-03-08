Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Market Research Report by Product Type, by Deployment, by End User – Global Forecast to 2027

The Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) market with detailed market segmentation by offering, application and geography. The global Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) market.

The exterior insulation and finish systems are cladding systems made of composites installed in a building. This integrated composite material system provides insulation and water-resistant finish to the exterior walls. Growing adoption of energy-efficient homes in developed countries and rebates and tax credits from the government is fuelling the demand for exterior insulation and finish systems during the forecast period. Moreover, Middle Eastern and African markets are expected to create symbolic opportunities for the manufacturers in the future.

The report also includes the profiles of key Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Top Key Players:-

BASF SE

Dryvit Systems, Inc.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc

Master Wall, Inc.

Owens Corning

Saint-Gobain

Sika Corporation

Sto Group

Terraco Group

Wacker Chemie AG

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Market Landscape Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Market – Key Market Dynamics Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Market – Global Market Analysis Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Exterior Insulation and Finish System (EIFS) Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

