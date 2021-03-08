Expanding Scope on Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market 2021-2028 shooting revenue massively booming, latest trends with

Data Bridge Market Research publishes report on Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Trends and Analysis, 2021 – 2027. To have best level of market insights and know how of the most excellent market opportunities into the specific markets, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market research report is an ideal key. The report covers an extensive area of study for market trends. It analyzes various aspects which affects market dynamics with respect to both macro level and micro level.This market report encompasses a market data that provides a detailed analysis of the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)industry and its impact based on applications and different geographical regions. Additionally, this market report also gives a detailed overview about product specification, technology, product type and production analysis by taking into consideration other major factors such as revenue, cost, and gross margin. The analysts have characterized leading industry players of the universal Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market, keeping in vision their recent developments, market sales, share, revenue, product portfolio, areas covered, and other aspects.

Global next generation sequencing (NGS) market is registering a healthy CAGR of 19.60% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the continuous advancement in NGS technology and upsurge in applications of NGS.

The major players of the Vertical Lifts market are:

Illumina, Inc

BGI

Eurofins Scientific

PerkinElmer Inc

Macrogen Inc

DNA Link, Inc

Genotypic Technology Pvt Ltd

WuXi AppTec

GENEWIZ

Takara Bio Inc

SciGenom Labs Pvt. Ltd

Theragen Etex Co., Ltd

LGC Biosearch Technologies

…………

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Segmentation:

By Technology

Sequencing By Synthesis

Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

Single-Molecule Real-Time Sequencing

Nanopore Sequencing

Other Sequencing Technologies

By End User

Academic Institutes & Research Centers

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Other End Users

Research Methodology:

The research study Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market regarding size, growth, opportunities and competitive analysis has been prepared with the help of primary research, secondary research and panel review. The secondary research includes: industry publications, industry reports, trade magazines, and other publications from government and trade associations, among others. Further, the analysis done through various news articles and press releases published on reliable news journals required for every market enthusiast, policymaker, investor, and market player. The Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market is also aids in developing counter approaches for major challenges faced by the industry. A reliable report is structured with the vigilant efforts of innovative, enthusiastic, knowledgeable and experienced team of analysts, researchers, industry experts, and forecasters.

Market Overview:

NGS means next-generation sequencing; it is also known as massively parallel sequencing technology. NGS allows researchers to research on various applications including speed, scalability, and ultra-high throughput and also study biological systems at a next level. NGS allows researchers to rapidly sequence whole genomes.

Market Drivers

Continuous technological advancement in NGS platform is driving the market growth

Reducing price of NGS installation is another factor helping in market growth

Proper reimbursement and improving regulatory scenario are flourishing the market growth

Upsurge in applications of next generation sequencing drives the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Less number of skilled personnel hinders the market growth

Rising concern about standardization of NGS based diagnostics hampers the market growth

Legal and ethical restrictions will act as market restraints

Table of Content

Customization can be available on Request:

Chapter 1: Introduction and Scope

Chapter 2: Key Company Profiles

Chapter 3: Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Explanations, Share and Forecast across type, application and geography

Chapter 4: Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Industry Consumption by Regions

Chapter 5: Market Explanation of Asia Pacific region

Chapter 6: Market Explanations of Europe region

Chapter 7: Market Explanation of Asia Pacific region

Chapter 8: Market Explanations of North America region

Chapter 9: Market Explanations of Middle East and Africa region

Chapter 10: Key Important features of the market

Chapter 11: Key trends of the market and the market Opportunities

Chapter 12: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 13: Research Findings and Conclusion

Competitive Landscape and Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Share Analysis

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global next generation sequencing (NGS) market are Illumina, Inc., BGI, Eurofins Scientific, PerkinElmer Inc., Macrogen Inc., DNA Link, Inc., Genotypic Technology Pvt Ltd, WuXi AppTec, GENEWIZ, Takara Bio Inc., SciGenom Labs Pvt. Ltd, Theragen Etex Co., Ltd., LGC Biosearch Technologies, Oxford Gene Technology, Sysmex Inostics, Zymo Research, Source BioScience, Novogene Corporation, among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Biodesix, Inc. and Thermo Fisher Scientific have entered into an agreement to provide next-generation sequencing assay for blood-based companion diagnostic solutions in cancer. It is yet to be approved by Food and Drug Administration of the U.S. This agreement will help cancer patient by focusing on NGS-based solution.

In June 2019, Agendia declared the open access study validating use of MammaPrint and BluePrint molecular diagnostics using next-generation sequencing technology for targeted RNA. This will help to understand the complexities of early stage breast cancer and treatment strategies.

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

