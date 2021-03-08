Europe Fleet management Market 2021 Status and Business Outlook – Astrata Europe B.V., Mix Telematics, Inseego Group, ABAX Group AS, Geotab Inc

Europe Fleet management Market – Growth, trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)

The Europe Fleet management Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The Europe Fleet Management Market is expected to reach a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 30% discount on this report)

Get Free Sample Copy of this Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192356077/europe-fleet-management-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=A1

Top Leading Companies of Global Europe Fleet management Market are Astrata Europe B.V., Mix Telematics, Inseego Group, ABAX Group AS, Geotab Inc., Verizon Corporation (Connect), Trimble Navigation, Viasaet Group, EasyFleet, ArealControl, G4S Telematix and others.

Regional Outlook of Europe Fleet management Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Industry News and Developments:

– In November 2019, Geotab, a well-known organization in IoT and connected transportation, announced the acquisition of Intendia, a Spanish engineering firm specializing in integrated technology solutions for the heavy-truck market in Europe. The acquisition is expected to add to Geotab’s strong engineering capabilities and bring complementary technology into the company’s product portfolio.

– In October 2019, MiX Telematics, a global provider of fleet and asset management solutions, announced an update to MiX Vision in-cab video solution, which delivers driver and road facing footage. This is expected to help fleet managers to conveniently obtain an accurate view of their fleet operations.

Key Market Trends:

Driver Management is Expected to Boost the Growth of the Market

– The need to improve the smooth flow of vehicle fleets and also to keep track of vehicle and driver movements and to ensure reliable registration of all vehicle-related activities is increasing the need for fleet management solutions. The integration of fleet management software also allows the users to manage the bus fleet efficiently, record entering and leaving buses, and monitor vehicle and driver-related activities._

– The benefits of fleet management software are that it produces near real-time alerts and notifications about dangerous driving habits. For example, fleet vehicle equipment such as dashboard video cameras allows fleet managers to monitor any incidences of speeding and hard cornering by their drivers.

– The need to avoid exhausted drivers behind the wheels is among a major factor that is driving the Fleet management Market growth in the region. For instance, according to Verizon, last year ending in June 2019 saw a rise in road deaths in the UK compared to 2018, from 1,794 to 1,870. Although statistically, the UK has fewer fatal accidents compared to other European nations, the increased emphasis on the need for road safety is expected to drive the demand for fleet management in the region.

Browse Full Report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192356077/europe-fleet-management-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=A1

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Europe Fleet management Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please connect with our sales team ([email protected]).

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.