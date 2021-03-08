Europe Data Center Interconnect Market 2021 Competitive Insights – Huawei Technologies, Ciena Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Infinera Corporation

Europe Data Center Interconnect Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts(2020 – 2025)

The Europe Data Center Interconnect Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The Europe Data Center Interconnect (DCT) Market is expected to reach a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Top Leading Companies of Global Europe Data Center Interconnect Market are Huawei Technologies, Ciena Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Infinera Corporation, Nokia Corporation, ZTE Corporation and others.

Regional Outlook of Europe Data Center Interconnect Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Industry News and Developments:

– In February 2020, Huawei Technologies extended its 5G portfolio for European markets by launching a version of its blade AAU antenna tailored to meet EU requirements that supports all existing network bands, including 3G, 4G, and 5G under sub 6Ghz network band added, with support the coverage of several suppliers at the same time with 400 MHz_.

– In September 2019, Cisco and Australia’s Academic and Research Network (AARNet) announced live production traffic on the AARNet portion of the INDIGO subsea cable, which connects data centers in two countries, over 9000km apart, to support research and education.

Key Market Trends:

Cloud Migration to drive the Growth of the Market

– On growing demand from domestic and international enterprise and cloud computing customers has pushed companies to expand data center facilities. For instance, Datacenter.com, the global carrier-neutral data center-as-a-service company, has increased its data center floor area of AMS1 by 30% to 1800 square meters in October 2019 to meet for the demand of colocation space in Amsterdam.

– Public cloud services dominate the data centers market in Germany. Government agencies are grown by private cloud services as they plan to make greater use of cloud services in public administration during the forecast period. However, hybrid cloud services have more substantial growth potential than private and public cloud services. The growth in cloud technology is inturn growing the market for data center interconnect market in the region.

– Moreover, various governments across Europe are also increasingly emphasizing in adopting cloud solutions. For instance, the government of the UK spent GBP 1,192.5 million on G-cloud. Such developments are expected to influence the demand for the data center interconnects in the forecast period.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.