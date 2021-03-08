Essential Oil Market – Global Demand, Sales, Consumption, and Forecasts to 2027

A recent report on Essential Oil Market provides a detailed analysis of the industry size, revenue forecasts and geographical landscape pertaining to this business space. Additionally, the report highlights primary obstacles and the latest growth trends accepted by key players that form a part of the competitive spectrum of this business.

Essential oils also known as ethereal oils, volatile oils, and aetherolea are extracted from plants.

In terms of geography, Europe led the global essential oil market. The growth of this market in Europe is attributed to the presence of more than 1,400 spas and health resorts in the region.

This report focuses on Essential Oil volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Essential Oil market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Essential Oil in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Essential Oil manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

The Body Shop

Edens Garden

Earthly Body

Fabulous Frannie

Khadi Natural

MHP

Now Foods

Plant Therapy Essential Oils

Soothing Touch

Sydney Essential Oils

Bath & Body Works Direct

Aromaaz

Aura Cacia

Biolandes

Bon Vital’

Nature’s Alchemy

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Natural Essential Oil

Synthetic Essential Oil

Segment by Application

Food and Beverages

Recreation

Other

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Essential Oil

1.1 Definition of Essential Oil

1.2 Essential Oil Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Essential Oil Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Natural Essential Oil

1.2.3 Synthetic Essential Oil

1.3 Essential Oil Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Essential Oil Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Food and Beverages

1.3.3 Recreation

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global Essential Oil Overall Market

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Essential Oil

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Essential Oil

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Essential Oil

3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Essential Oil

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global Essential Oil Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Essential Oil

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

4 Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

5 Essential Oil Regional Market Analysis

6 Essential Oil Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

7 Essential Oil Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

8 Essential Oil Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 The Body Shop

8.1.1 The Body Shop Essential Oil Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 The Body Shop Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 The Body Shop Essential Oil Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 Bath & Body Works Direct

8.3 Aromaaz

8.4 Aura Cacia

8.5 Biolandes

8.6 Bon Vital’

8.7 Nature’s Alchemy

8.8 Edens Garden

8.9 Earthly Body

8.10 Fabulous Frannie

8.11 Khadi Natural

8.12 MHP

8.13 Now Foods

8.14 Plant Therapy Essential Oils

8.15 Soothing Touch

8.16 Sydney Essential Oils

Continued…

