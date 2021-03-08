Enterprise Mobility Management Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Enterprise Mobility Management Market is valued at USD 11.20 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 93.89 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 35.5% over the forecast period.

Increasing penetration of mobile based devices with surge in the number of internet users as well as rising adoption if cloud services are some important factor driving the growth of enterprise mobility management market.

Enterprise mobility management is the set of technology which provides security systems to enterprise applications and corporate data on mobile devices by preventing unauthorized access. EMM is the combination of technology and group of which manages personal computers, tablets, mobile devices, wireless networks, etc. in a business framework. The system can provides protection with safeguard password, and encryption using remote wipe technology with access to the administrator for device and application management. As many enterprises are relying on the mobile devices, tablets and computing devices to support these devices in the workplace, hence EMM has become huge significant.

The main aim of the EMM is to support workers using these devices for integrated work process to achieve specific objective. EMM services provide protection to secure the data for the wide range of IT systems enterprises to meet corporate goals.

The global enterprise mobility management is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region. On the basis of product type, the digital market is classifies as Software and services. On the basis of software, the global enterprise mobility management market is classified as mobile security management, mobile content management, mobile device management, and mobile application management. On the basis of software, the global enterprise mobility management market is classified as managed service and professional service. On the basis of deployment, global enterprise mobility management market is divided into cloud-based and on-premise based. On the basis of devices, the market is bifurcated into laptops, smartphones, tablets and others. On the basis of the application, the global enterprise mobility management market is segmented into Retail, Automotive, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Manufacturing Healthcare, and others.

The regions covered in global enterprise mobility management market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, global enterprise mobility management market sub divided in U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Enterprise Mobility Management Companies:

Codeproof Microsoft Hexnode ProMobi Technologies MobileIron IBM BlackBerry SOTI Jamf AppTec SAP NationSky Citrix Cisco Ivanti Matrix42 Snow Software

Global Enterprise Mobility Management market dynamics –

The key factor for growth of global enterprise mobility management market is the rise of cloud computing services with surge in adoption of the information and communications technology (ICT) in automobile, healthcare and other industry. As per the latest report by the Organization of Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) the global public cloud computing services was valued around USD 214 billion and increasing at the rate of 17.5 percent in 2019. Furthermore, the market is expected to grow at annual growth rate of 54.5% and projected to reach USD 331.2 Billion by 2022. This is primarily due to rising adoption of enterprise mobility management services by various industry verticals and rising number of IT players globally. However the major factors that restrict the enterprise mobility management market are its high deployment and security cost require. Moreover rising focus on developing the solution with the help of technological advancement using artificial intelligence, IoT, machine learning etc. for managing the mobile based solutions in various industry verticals like healthcare, automobile, BFSI etc have created huge opportunity to fuel the global enterprise mobility management market during the forecast period.

Impact Analysis due to Covid-19:

During the Covid-19 pandemic, many organizations, institutes and IT companies are relying on the mobile devices. Hence the EMM solutions and services has created huge demand due to covid-19 outbreak to protect the enterprises data. Furthermore increasing adoption of Bring Your Device (BYOD) culture with rise of work from outdoors using mobile, cloud services and location-based services, driven by cloud-computing products in the industries may create huge opportunity for the growth of global enterprise mobility management market during the study period. For instance in Jan 2020, ScaleFusion has launched best-in-class Mobile Device Management Solution which enhances productivity, and business continuity, and security of the enterprises.

Enterprise Mobility Management Market Regional Analysis –

North America is expected to dominate the growth enterprise mobility management market with the potential rate due to presence of digital economy and government support to promote global innovation and entrepreneurship in this region followed by Europe. As per the report of United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the digital economy is dominated by two major countries United States and China accounting for about 40 per cent of the total global share for advanced technology including enterprise mobility management services and solutions.

The Asia Pacific is the largest still the world’s strongest growth market for the growth of enterprise mobility managements due to rapidly adoption smartphone users with surge in population. As per the International Trade Administration in 2015, more than 500 million smartphones were sold in China and an estimated 680 million people became online in China alone. This increasing smartphone adoption has ultimately created huge demand for the enterprise mobility management market during the study period.

Enterprise Mobility Management Market Segmentation –

by Product Type: Software, Mobile security management, Mobile content management, Mobile device management, Mobile application management, Services, Managed service, Professional service

by Deployment: Cloud Based, On-premise Based

by Devices: Smartphones, Laptops, Tablets, Others

by Application: Retail, Automotive, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Others

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

