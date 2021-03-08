Edge Computing Market 2021 Precise Outlook- ADLINK Technology Inc., Vapor IO, FogHorn Systems, SixSq Sàrl, Xiotech Corporation

Global Edge Computing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2026

global edge computing market to grow from USD 3.6 billion in 2020 to USD 15.7 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 34.1% during the forecast period

Top leading Manufacturers Profiled in Edge Computing Market Report are : , ADLINK Technology Inc., Vapor IO, FogHorn Systems, SixSq Sàrl, Xiotech Corporation, Vasona Networks, Inc., Saguna Networks Ltd., Juniper Networks, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Mirror Image, MachineShop Inc., Dell, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Nokia Networks, Aricent Inc., Cisco Systems Inc.,

Smart Cities, Location Services, Analytics, Environmental Monitoring, Optimized Local Content, Data Caching, Augmented Reality, Others

Hardware, Platform, Solutions, Services, Consulting Services, System Integration and Testing, Technical Support

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Edge Computing market is analyzed across key geographies namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America. Each of these regions is analyzed based on market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

-In June 2019, HPE entered into a partnership with AT&T, an American multinational conglomerate. Both companies would work together to create Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) systems. These MEC systems help telecom and its clients to manage the data produced from connected systems and devices.

-In March 2019, HPE entered into a partnership with CTERA, an enterprise software company. CTERA with HPE, launched X series Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) for edge computing.

-In February 2019, Cisco partnered with Verizon, an American telecommunications company. Verizon’s Virtual Network Services (VNS) support Cisco’s Software-Defined Wide-Area Network (SD-WAN) portfolio using Cisco’s intent-based networking capabilities to leverage the performance of 5G using network services, such as network slicing and mobile edge computing.

-Edge Computing Market Overview

-Economic Impact on Industry

-Market Competition by Manufacturers

-Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

-Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

-Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

-Market Analysis by Application

-Manufacturing Cost Analysis

-Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

-Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

-Market Effect Factors Analysis

-Edge Computing Market Forecast

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2021 and forecasts until 2027 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

In conclusion, Edge Computing market report presents the descriptive analysis of the parent market supported elite players, present, past and artistic movement information which is able to function a profitable guide for all the Edge Computing Industry business competitors. Our expert research analyst’s team has been trained to provide in-depth market research report from every individual sector which will be helpful to understand the industry data in the most precise way.

