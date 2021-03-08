Earbuds Global Market Study Focus on Top Companies and Crucial Drivers

This latest Earbuds report published by Global Market Monitor covers the current market dynamics, and provides effective competition strategies and market guidelines for the majority of practitioners.

This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of Earbuds, presents the global Earbuds market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, and forecast to 2025. In terms of production side, this report researches the Earbuds capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Earbuds by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc. Earbuds (or head-phones in the early days of telephony and radio) are a pair of small loudspeaker drivers worn on or around the head over a user’s ears. They are electroacoustic transducers, which convert an electrical signal to a corresponding sound. Headphones let a single user listen to an audio source privately, in contrast to a loudspeaker, which emits sound into the open air for anyone nearby to hear. Headphones are also known as earspeakers, earphones or, colloquially, cans. Circumaural and supra-aural headphones use a band over the top of the head to hold the speakers in place. The other type, known as earbuds or earpieces consist of individual units that plug into the user’s ear canal. In the context of telecommunication, a headset is a combination of headphone and microphone. Headphones connect to a signal source such as an audio amplifier, radio, CD player, portable media player, mobile phone, video game console, or electronic musical instrument, either directly using a cord, or using wireless technology such as Bluetooth, DECT or FM radio. The first headphones were developed in the late 19th century for use by telephone operators, to keep their hands free. Initially the audio quality was mediocre and a step forward was the invention of high fidelity headphones. Headphones are made in a range of different audio reproduction quality capabilities. Headsets designed for telephone use typically cannot reproduce sound with the high fidelity of expensive units designed for music listening by audiophiles. Headphones that use cables typically have either a 1/4 inch (6.35mm) or 1/8 inch (3.5mm) phone jack for plugging the headphones into the audio source. Some stereo earbuds are wireless, using Bluetooth connectivity to transmit the audio signal by radio waves from source devices like cellphones and digital players. Due to the spread of wireless devices in recent years headphones are increasingly used by people in public places such as sidewalks, grocery stores, and public transit. Headphones are also used by people in various professional contexts, such as audio engineers mixing sound for live concerts or sound recordings and DJs, who use headphones to cue up the next song without the audience hearing, aircraft pilots and call center employees. The latter two types of employees use headphones with an integrated microphone. Earbuds rest inside the outer ear, with their speakers aimed into the ear canal. Earbuds are a familiar sight for commuters, as they’re usually included with smartphones, media players, and similar devices. Despite their improved fidelity over earphones, many listeners find that earbuds still allow too much background noise, even if they fit correctly. The downstream buyers of Earbuds product are general public, the consumers choose this smart Earbuds with a variety purpose of training, activity tracking, music and phone, as well as sound control and hearing safety. In the vertical of applications, the consumer segment took a market share of 71.86% in 2017, in terms of revenue. On the contrast, the healthcare segment took 28.14%. The Earbuds market was valued at 2910 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 31200 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 34.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Earbuds.

Major Manufacture:

To gain insight into the competitive landscape, the report includes an overview of key players in the Earbuds market, including:

Doppler Labs

Apple

GN(Jabra)

Sony

Samsung

Skybuds

Bragi

Application Synopsis

The Earbuds Market by Application are:

Consumer

Healthcare

Type Synopsis:

Normal Earbuds

Sound Control Earbuds

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Earbuds Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Earbuds Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Earbuds Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Earbuds Market in Major Countries

7 North America Earbuds Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Earbuds Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Earbuds Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Earbuds Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Major countries of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world are all exhaustive analyzed in the report. Apart from this, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.

Earbuds Market Intended Audience:

– Earbuds manufacturers

– Earbuds traders, distributors, and suppliers

– Earbuds industry associations

– Product managers, Earbuds industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

– Market Research and consulting firms

Key questions answered in the report

What will the market size and growth rate be in 2026?

What segment or region will drive or lead market growth and what are the reasons?

How will market drivers, constraints and future opportunities affect market dynamics and subsequent analysis of relevant trends?

What key strategies are used by top vendors to increase revenue?

