Dye-sublimation Printing Market Industry Analysis 2021-2025: Business Development, Market Size and Detailed Profiles of Top Players SEIKO EPSON Corporation, Roland DGA Corporation

The Global Dye-sublimation Printing Market Research Report Forecast 2021 – 2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). It provides an in-depth study of the Dye-sublimation Printing Market by using SWOT analysis. This gives a complete analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The global dye-sublimation market (henceforth, referred to as the market studied) was valued at USD 8110.0 million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 14235 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 10.7% during 2020 to 2025.

Top Key Players in the Global Dye-sublimation Printing Market: SEIKO EPSON Corporation, Roland DGA Corporation, Sawgrass Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Mimaki Engineering Co., Ltd, etc.

– Feb 2020 – Agfa opened a new state-of-the-art center for offset technology at its Wilmington, Mass location. The Technical Competence Center (TCC) is a fully-equipped lab that features its integrated prepress and pressroom solutions to demonstrate numerous high-performance commercial, packaging, newspaper, and UV printing applications and also offers sustainable benefits. It is designed to provide a library of application knowledge and provide quality customer support for Agfa systems and new product introductions.

– Jan 2020 – Mutoh expanded its small format flatbed printer product line. The XPJ-461UF and XPJ-661UF printers respond to the increasing demand for added value personalized prints and bespoke small-lot production of commercial and industrial print applications.

Key Market Trends

Household Segment is Expected to Drive the Market

– The scope of the applications of dye-sublimation covered under the study includes curtains, carpets, wall coverings, upholstery, etc. used for household purposes. Residential constructions account for a substantial market share in this segmental market and are expected to drive significant growth for the market studied during the forecast period.

– Various factors that are significantly driving the demand for the applications mentioned include the rapid rise in urbanization and an increase in disposable income. This has been responsible for a historic transformation of human social roots, by predominantly replacing the rural culture, on a global scale.

– Dye-sublimation printing is preferred in household textile such as curtain manufacturing. Printers used for these are expected to witness increased demand owing to the usage of printed fabrics in the home textiles segment. The demand for such materials is expanding globally. For instance, according to Fibre2Fashion, China’s home textile market size is expected to reach USD 42 billion by 2020.?

– However, the demand for wall covering products has been steadily declining over the last few years. This is primarily attributed to the difficulty involved during the removal of an existing wallpaper. This tedious task requires the right tools, such as stripping tools and also chemicals. However, such an act could damage the integrity and appeal of the wall.

Regional Analysis for Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Dye-sublimation Printing Market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Asia-Pacific Region to Witness Highest Growth

– The Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in revenue due to the increasing consumption of printed clothing in India, Japan, Indonesia, China, and Thailand. Besides, the rising adoption of digital fabric printing in China and India is anticipated to boost the market growth in the region. ?

– Growing sales volume of clothing goods and apparel through e-commerce portals in India, Thailand, China, and Bangladesh is expected to boost industry growth. Also, favorable government regulations in India and China for promoting investment in fabric manufacturing and printing is anticipated to complement market growth.?

– Further, the region has Bangladesh, a country that has gained a significant focus on Asians and other international garment manufacturers who set up factories under joint ventures as the former is a competitive destination to relocate plants due to the rising production costs the countries of their origin. Various textile producers such as the Chinese have also targeted Vietnam and Cambodia for investments in textile industries.

– Moreover, the region has India, which has been a significant contributor to the market studied. According to IBEF, India’s textile sector is one of the oldest industries in the economy and is expected to reach USD 250 billion in 2019. The trend of digital printing is catching up in India, as customers are looking for short runs and faster turnaround time. According to HP India, growing demand from various end-user customers, such as textiles, may further improve digital printing’s power to provide innovative results.

This Dye-sublimation Printing Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2015-2020

– Expected market growth until 2025

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

