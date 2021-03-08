Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market size was 3.11 Billions in the year of 2019 and is expected to reach 7.23 Billions in 2027 with a CAGR of 5.1 % during a forecast period 2020-2027.

Internal – External Factors and Growth Margins

By Market Players:

Sarepta Therapeutics

Bristol-Myers Squibb

PTC Therapeutics

Pfizer

Santhera Pharmaceuticals

Italfarmaco

By Type

Exondys

Emflaza

Translarna

By Application

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Care

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Segmentation: Product, Application and Key Geographies

The geographical division based on product types and application areas are categorized as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW).

These geographical regions are further sub-divided into:

• North America (the US, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (UK, France, Germany, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore and Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World ( South and Central America, Middle East and Africa)

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Introduction and Scope

Chapter 2: Key Company Profiles

Chapter 3: Market Estimate, Share and Forecast

Chapter 4: Regional Market: Asia Pacific region

Chapter 5: Regional Market: Europe region

Chapter 6: Regional Market: Asia Pacific region

Chapter 7: Regional Market: North America region

Chapter 8: Regional Market: Middle East and Africa region

Chapter 9: Key features of the market

Chapter 10: Key trends

Chapter 11: Developments by the key players

