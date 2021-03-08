Dry Shampoo Market 2021 Demand, Growth, and Forecast to 2025

The highly fragmented global dry shampoo market features intense competition among a multitude of global players and a few local players that operate in regional markets. Keen players are engaged in product innovation and expanding their outreach that are expected to have a positive impact on sales.

Majorly fuelling the global dry shampoo market is rising interest of the working-class population for hair care products that are easy to apply due to time crunch. The need for frequent hair washes and increasing recognition of the ill-effects of regular shampoo is leading to the increasing preference for natural variants of dry shampoo among this population group.

The endorsement of dry shampoo by models and hair stylists who are increasingly replacing chemical-based hair styling solutions with natural variants is leading to their growing adoption among common consumers.

As per a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global dry shampoo market is likely to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% for the forecast period between 2017 and 2022 in terms of revenue. If the figure holds true, the market will be valued at US$4,110.6 mn by the end of 2022 from its projected worth of US$3,043.5 mn in 2017.

Spray Form Dry Shampoo Sets Tone for Impressive Growth

The report studies the global dry shampoo market based on a few parameters, viz. form type, function, demographic, distribution channel, and geography. Form type segments such as spray form and powder form could help the market cement its growth in the upcoming years. However, spray form is expected to rake in the lions’ share representing 66.6% of the market by 2022. The segment could grow at a CAGR of 6.3% between 2017 and 2022.

By function, the key segments that could be crucial for the growth of the dry shampoo market include anti-dandruff, color protection, hair loss protection, and others.

According to segmentation by demographic, men, women, and kids are the classification of the world dry shampoo market.

Based on distribution channel, modern trade, convenience store, specialty store, drug store, online, and others have emerged as the key segments of the dry shampoo market.

North America to Continue to Remain Attractive through 2022

Geographically, the report takes stock of the potential of dry shampoo market across North America, Asia Pacific except Japan, Europe, Japan, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2017, North America surfaced as the most lucrative regional market, serving a demand for dry shampoo that is estimated to attract a revenue of US$853.4 mn. The demand in North America dry shampoo market has been anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR of 5.8% between 2017 and 2025, by the end of which it will touch a revenue valuation of US$1,134.0 mn.

However, Asia Pacific except Japan is anticipated to surpass all key regions in terms of growth rate to expand at a CAGR of 7% between 2017 and 2022. The region is anticipated to constitute a demand for dry shampoo worth US$994.6 mn by 2022 end.

The Europe dry shampoo market is estimated to contribute 27.3% revenue to the global market in 2017. However, the region is expected to lose 64 basis point (BPS) in its market share between 2017 and 2022.

The Middle East and Africa is expected to display an impressive growth at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2017 and 2025, to reach a valuation of US$255.6 mn by 2022 end.

Japan, on the other hand, is expected to display lackluster growth to account for a mere 7.1% revenue share in the overall market by 2017 end.

Prominent participants in the global dry shampoo market include The Unilever Group, The Procter and Gamble, Kao Corporation, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Shiseido Company Limited, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Revlon Inc., L’Oreal SA, and Coty Inc.

