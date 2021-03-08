Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market 2021: Top Companies, consumption by Regional data, Growth Overview and Investigation & Growth Factors Details by Regions, Types & Applications

The Detailed Market intelligence report on the Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market place for the forecast 2021– 2027.

A Distributed Antenna System (DAS) involves the use of several antennas as opposed to one antenna to provide wireless coverage to the same area but with reduced total power and additional reliability. Often times a DAS uses RF directional couplers and/or wireless amplifiers to split and amplify the wireless signal from the source out to the distributed antennas. In many cases a DAS will use a combination of low loss coaxial cabling as well as fiber optic cabling supporting radio over fiber (RoF) technology to distribute the wireless signals to the antennas. A Distributed Antenna System can be designed for use indoors or outdoors and can be used to provide wireless coverage to hotels, subways, airports, hospitals, businesses, roadway tunnels etc. The wireless services typically provided by a DAS include PCS, cellular, Wi-Fi, police, fire, and emergency services.

Carrier ownership held the largest size of the distributed antenna system market in 2017. In carrier ownership, there is no capital expenditure investment for the facility owner; the carriers take full authority of distributed antenna system installation and ownership. Under the carrier ownership model, indoor coverage has significant potential to claim a good return on investment (ROI). Hence, the high ROI attained in carrier ownership models for indoor DAS (iDAS) makes it a preferable ownership model.

In 2019, the market size of Distributed Antenna System (DAS) is 2990 million US$ and it will reach 6870 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2019. In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Distributed Antenna System (DAS).

This report studies the global market size of Distributed Antenna System (DAS), especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Distributed Antenna System (DAS) production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2027.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

CommScope

Corning

Solid, Inc

Cobham Wireless

Kathrein

Arqiva

JMA Wireless

American Tower

Ericsson

Boingo Wireless

Zinwave

AT&T

Advanced RF Technologies

Comba Telecom

Dali Wireless

Market Segment by Product Type

Active DAS

Passive DAS

Hybrid DAS

Market Segment by Application

Office Buildings

Shopping Malls

College Campuses

Others

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Distributed Antenna System (DAS) status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Distributed Antenna System (DAS) manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

Table of Content

Chapter – Report Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.2. Primary Research

1.3. Secondary Research

1.4. Market Size Estimates

1.5. Data Triangulation

1.6. Forecast Model

1.7. USP’s of Report

1.8. Report Description

Chapter – Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis

2.1. Market Introduction

2.2. Executive Summary

2.3. Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Classification

2.4. Market Drivers

2.5. Market Restraints

2.6. Market Opportunity

2.7. Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market: Trends

2.8. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis

Chapter – Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis Chapter – Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Analysis: Segmentation By Type Chapter – Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Analysis: Segmentation By Application

