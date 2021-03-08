Disposable Paper Plates Market: Witnessing High Growth By Key Players | Outlook To 2019 – 2027

Disposable Paper Plates: Introduction

Disposable paper plates are used in residential and commercial applications. These plates are for single usage and they need to be thrown out after use.

Key Drivers of the Global Disposable Paper Plates Market

Rising demand for plastic-free products among consumers is driving the global disposable paper plates market. Moreover, rising use of disposable tableware worldwide is driving the global market for disposable paper plates.

Governments of countries across the world are imposing a ban on the usage of plastic products. Earlier, plastic plates witnessed high demand across the globe. Changes in government regulations are prompting end-users to opt for paper products.

Rising Number of Takeaway Food Chains to Create New Opportunities

A majority of takeaway food chains use paper plates as a result of their convenience and disposable nature. Growing number of takeaway food chains worldwide is likely to create new opportunities for the global disposable paper plates market during the forecast period.

Limitation of Recycling Can Hamper the Global Disposable Paper Plates Market

On the other hand, disposable paper plates face limitations in terms of recycling. This factor is projected to act as a restraint for the global disposable paper plates market in the next few years.

Asia Pacific Market to Expand at a Rapid Pace

Asia Pacific was the leading and the most rapidly expanding disposable paper plates market in 2018. Rising number of e-commerce companies in developing economies, including China and India, is driving the market in the region. Large population across countries in this region is acting as a driving factor for the market in Asia Pacific.

North America accounted for a considerable share of the global disposable paper plates market in 2018. Key companies are operating their global business from this region. Consumer awareness about adverse effects of plastic plates is driving consumers toward use of paper products. Demand for paper plates is expected to increase significantly in the U.S. and Canada in the next few years.

Key Players Operating in the Global Market

The global disposable paper plates market is fragmented in nature. Key market participants are forming strategic partnerships and entering into mergers and acquisitions to expand their reach in the global market. Moreover, manufacturers of disposable paper plates are investing in infrastructure development to compete in the market. A few of the key players operating in the global disposable paper plates market are listed below: