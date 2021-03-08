Dengue Testing Market 2021 Top Leading Player, Demand, Revenue, Statistics, Business Growth Analysis 2027

A recent report on Dengue Testing Market provides a detailed analysis of the industry size, revenue forecasts and geographical landscape pertaining to this business space. Additionally, the report highlights primary obstacles and the latest growth trends accepted by key players that form a part of the competitive spectrum of this business.

Dengue Testing Market is valued at USD 480.9 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 742.4 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period. Introduction of cost-effective and reliable test kits and devices are anticipated to drive the growth of Global Dengue Testing Market.

Dengue is the most rapidly spreading mosquito-borne viral disease in the world. Blood testing detects the dengue virus or antibodies produced in response to dengue infection. To control the spread of dengue fever, reduce the number of deaths and prevent its reoccurrence in the future, governments across the world have adopted various comprehensive dengue control policies that basically focus on prevention and cure. Various countries have set up their own national programs such as the National Dengue Prevention and Control Program in countries such as Indonesia, Brazil, India and Philippines. The World Mosquito Program, formerly known as Eliminate Dengue is helping to protect the global population from mosquito-borne diseases. Such types of interventions are boosting the global dengue testing market all over the world.

Dengue Testing Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

ELISA-Based Tests

RT-PCR Based Tests

Dengue IgG/IgM Rapid Test

By Application

Hospitals

Public Health Laboratory

Diagnostic Centers

Others

By Region

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o UK

o France

o Germany

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

o China

o South Korea

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Dengue Testing Market Key Players:

Abbott Laboratories

NovaTec Immundiagnostica GmbH

Euroimmun AG (PerkinElmer)

Quest Diagnostics

OriGene Technologies Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Certest Biotech S.L.

Others

Table of Content

Chapter – Report Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.2. Primary Research

1.3. Secondary Research

1.4. Market Size Estimates

1.5. Data Triangulation

1.6. Forecast Model

1.7. USP’s of Report

1.8. Report Description

Chapter – Global Dengue Testing Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis

2.1. Market Introduction

2.2. Executive Summary

2.3. Global Dengue Testing Market Classification

2.4. Market Drivers

2.5. Market Restraints

2.6. Market Opportunity

2.7. Dengue Testing Market: Trends

2.8. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis

Chapter – Global Dengue Testing Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis Chapter – Global Dengue Testing Market Analysis: By Product Type Chapter – Global Dengue Testing Market Analysis: By Application Chapter – Global Dengue Testing Market Analysis: By Manufacturer Chapter –Dengue Testing Market: Regional Analysis Chapter – Company Profiles

8.1. Abbott Laboratories

8.1.1. Overview

8.1.2. Financials

8.1.3. Product portfolio

8.1.4. Dengue Testing Market Revenue (USD Million) and Market Share (%), 2014 – 2018

8.1.5. Dengue Testing Sales Market Share (%), 2014 – 2018

8.1.6. Business strategy

8.1.7. Recent developments

8.2. NovaTec Immundiagnostica GmbH

8.3. Euroimmun AG (PerkinElmer)

8.4. Quest Diagnostics

8.5. OriGene Technologies Inc.

8.6. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

8.7. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

8.8. Certest Biotech S.L.

8.9. Abnova Corporation

Continued…

