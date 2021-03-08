Debt Collection Software Market Size & Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players and Competitive Strategies – Forecast to 2027

Debt Collection Software Market is valued at USD 2.0 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 3.7 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 9.5% over the forecast period.

Scope of Debt Collection Software Market-

Debt collection software automates the debt collection process and provides real-time information of debtor portfolios to the collectors. This software offers features such as customer segmentation based on collection scenarios, automation of customer reminders, email & letters, streamlining communication with clients, suitable payment plans, transaction management, commission management, compliance management, invoice management, payment, and others. It is the process of pursuing payments of debts owed by entities or businesses. An organization that specifies in debt collection is known as a collection agency or debt collector. It represents the whole debt recovery program’s data set and operative plans, including the API (Application Programming Interface). Such software can also contain debt analyzer, report-printing functions, etc. A debt collection software can be deployed on-premises or on cloud depending upon the convenience of organizations. These solutions contain implementation, support, and maintenance of the software.

Debt Collection Software market report is segmented on the basis of type, application and by regional & country level. Based upon type, Debt Collection Software market is classified into on-premise and cloud. Based upon application, Debt Collection Software market is classified into financial institutions (banks & NBFC), collection agencies, healthcare, government, telecom and utilities and others (real estate, and retail).

The regions covered in this debt collection software market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of debt collection software is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Debt Collection Software Companies:

Debt Collection Software market report covers prominent players are,

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS)

CGI Inc.

Fair

Isaac, and Company (FICO)

TransUnion

Pegasystems Inc

Temenos AG

Intellect Design Arena

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd.

Chetu

AMEYO

EXUS

KuhleKT

Intellect’s debt management platform to be used by a Mongolian bank

News: March 28, 2017, Intellect Design Arena Limited, prominent name in IT software products, has declared that Mongolia’s Khan Bank has selected Intellect’s debt management platform to centralize processes, and digitalize its collection process. The application of Intellect’s platform would ensure real collection strategies for the Bank and help build a high-performance organization.

Debt Collection Software Market Dynamics –

The global debt collection software market is witnessing substantial growth due to growing demand for automation and self-service payment models to improve the collection process and several organizations are increasingly adopting cloud computing to overcome the challenges. According to the latest cloud computing statistics for 2019, the total spending worldwide will reach a number of $210 billion by the end of the year. This amounts to a 23.8% increase from 2018. Additionally, According to Forbes report, more than 70% of CFOs cried that cloud computing technology had a groundbreaking impact on their commercial. Integration networks endorsed cloud platforms to manage more globally. Estimates based on cloud computing statistics for 2017 suggest an even higher usage and growth in benefits. However, high integration and implementation cost is likely to hamper the market. Hence, analytics technology is estimated to create significant revenue growth opportunities for players willing to adopt and discover analytical debt collection solutions. This in turn is expected to drive the growth of the global debt collection software market forecast in the coming years.

Debt Collection Software Market Regional Analysis –

North America is dominating the debt collection software market with the potential rate due to increasing requirements of client-centered debt collection solutions and growing adoption of digital technologies and cloud-based platforms. According to the According to Right Scale’s annual State of the Cloud Report for 2019, 91% of businesses used public cloud and 72% used a private one. Additionally, in 2019, 45% of enterprises prioritized some sort of hybrid solution. 31% of enterprises see the public cloud as their top priority. 9% of enterprises prioritize an on-premises private cloud, while 6% will strive for a hosted private cloud.

The Asia pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period due to the increased adoption of cloud-based debt collection software and several organizations are increasingly adopting cloud computing to overcome the challenges involved with the growing volume of digital data and content in the region drive the Debt Collection Software market. According to the latest cloud computing statistics for 2019, the total spending worldwide will reach a number of $210 billion by the end of the year. This amounts to a 23.8% increase from 2018. Additionally, According to Forbes, more than 70% of CFOs exclaimed that cloud computing technology had a groundbreaking impact on their business. Estimates based on cloud computing statistics for 2017 suggest an even advanced usage and growth in benefits.

Key Benefits for Debt Collection Software Market Reports –

Global Market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Debt Collection Software Market Segmentation –

By Type: On-Premise, Cloud

By Application: Financial Institutions (Banks & NBFC), Collection Agencies, Healthcare, Government, Telecom and Utilities, Others (Real Estate, and Retail)

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.1. Debt Collection Software Market, by Deployment Type, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.2. Debt Collection Software Market, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Debt Collection Software Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Debt Collection Software Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Debt Collection Software Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political Scenario

4.2.2. Economic Scenario

4.2.3. Social Scenario

4.2.4. Technological Scenario

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. Supplier

4.3.2. Manufacturers/Service Provider

4.3.3. Distributors

4.3.4. End-Users

4.4. Key Buying Criteria

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Cost Structure Analysis

4.6.1. Raw Material Cost Analysis

4.6.2. Manufacturing Cost Analysis

4.6.3. Labor Cost Analysis

4.7. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario

4.8. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Debt Collection Software Market, by Deployment Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Key Market Players

5.4. Debt Collection Software Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. On-Premises

5.4.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.2. Cloud-Based

5.4.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Continued…

