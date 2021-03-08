Cyber Security in Healthcare Market Size | Regional Trend & Analysis | AO Kaspersky Lab, Booz Allen Hamilton, Biscom Incorporated, Computer Sciences Corporation, Palo Alto Networks, CORL Technologies, FireEye

Cyber Security in healthcare Market is valued at USD 7625.52 Million in 2019 and expected to reach USD 11508.17 Million By 2025 with the CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period. Increased adoption of cloud based services and technological advancement is likely to grow the Cyber Security in Healthcare market.

A research report on Cyber Security in healthcare Market features a succinct analysis on the latest market trends. The report also includes detailed abstracts about statistics, revenue forecasts and market valuation, which additionally highlights its status in the competitive landscape and growth trends accepted by major industry players.

Cyber security is that the protection of internet-connected systems, together with hardware, code and knowledge, from cyber-attacks. Cyber security is a patient trust and safety concern it includes the healthcare infrastructure, electronic health records, and individual medical devices on targets. Healthcare is vulnerable due to historic lack of investment in cyber security, vulnerabilities in existing technology and staff behavior. It has become increasingly clear that cyber security is a risk factor in health care data. Attacks will compromise not solely networks and knowledge, but also threaten those applications and services supporting critical patient care systems.

Cyber Security in Healthcare Market report is segmented on deployment type, Security type, end user and by regional & country level. Based upon deployment, Cyber Security in Healthcare market is segmented into Cloud-Based and On-Premises. On the basis of security type market is segmented into Application Security, Network Security, Content Security, Endpoint Security, Cloud Security, and Wireless Security. Based upon end user, Cyber Security in Healthcare market is classified into Pharmaceutical & Chemical Manufactures, Hospitals & Clinics, Health Insurance Companies, Medical Device Companies, and Others.

The regions covered in this Cyber Security in Healthcare market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Cyber Security in Healthcare marketis sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Cyber Security in healthcare Market Reports– Some major key players for Cyber Security in Healthcare market are AO Kaspersky Lab, Booz Allen Hamilton, Biscom Incorporated, Computer Sciences Corporation, Palo Alto Networks, CORL Technologies, FireEye, Flexera, CISCO, ForgeRock, General Electric, IBM, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, SENSATO, Symantec Corporation, Axway, McAfee, Trend Micro Incorporated, and WhiteHat Security among others.

Increased adoption of cloud based services and technological advancement are expected to drive the growth cyber security in healthcare market. One of the major factors driving the growth of cyber security in healthcare market is increasing adoption rate of cloud based devices by consumers. With the advancement in healthcare technology like telemedicine and telehealth services, adoption of connected medical devices is attaining higher adoption rate. According to cloud security vendor Skyhigh Networks, more than 13% of cloud services used in the healthcare industry is considered high?risk; 77% are at medium risk. This estimation was based on the examination of 54 different security characteristics, including adoption of multi-factor validation and data encryption.

Cloud services offers advanced technical solutions for an affordable value compared to on-premise hardware and code, however security and privacy problems for the implementation of such paradigms square measure. However, various healthcare organizations are focused towards connected hospitals infrastructure to provide best-quality service and amenities, lack of awareness regarding data security is restraining the market growth over the forecast period.

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, revenue (Million USD) The geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) focusing on key countries in each region. It also covers market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and key issues in Global Cyber Security in Healthcare Market.

Cyber Security in healthcare Market Segmentation –

By Deployment Type

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

By Security Type

Application Security

Cloud Security

Content Security

Endpoint Security

Network Security

Wireless Security

By End User

Pharmaceutical and Chemical Manufactures

Medical Device Companies

Health Insurance Companies

Hospitals and Clinics

Others

By Region

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o UK

o France

o Germany

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

o China

o South Korea

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

North America is expected to dominate the Cyber Security in healthcare Market. North America accounted for largest share to dominate the market. North America is expected to contribute around 40% of the total market share in the global cyber security in healthcare market. Europe is the second largest region in the cyber security in healthcare market. Technological advancement and advanced infrastructure are increase investment in the automation in healthcare services are expected to promote the growth of cyber security in healthcare market. Asia Pacific is expected to the fastest growing region in the cyber security in healthcare market due to the presence of developing economies and developing infrastructure in the region are expected to further promote the growth of cyber security in healthcare market. Middle East, Latin America and Africa are expected to develop at considerable rate in the near future.

Cyber Security in Healthcare Market Key Players:

AO Kaspersky Lab

Booz Allen Hamilton

Biscom Incorporated

Computer Sciences Corporation

Palo Alto Networks

CORL Technologies

FireEye

Flexera

CISCO

ForgeRock

Others

